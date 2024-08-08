Timberwolves announce a wave of coaching staff additions, promotions
The Timberwolves have announced of wave of additions and promotions within their coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 season. Here's a quick summary of each one.
Max Lefevre has been promoted to assistant coach. He's been with the Wolves since 2019-20 as a video coordinator and player development coach. Lefevre was born in France and was previously at Texas Tech as the director of player development.
Jeff Newton has also been promoted to assistant coach. He's been with the Wolves for a while as a quality control coach, a player development associate, and the head coach of the Iowa Wolves in the G League.
Chris Hines' new title is assistant coach/director of player development. He's been with the Wolves for a few years and coached their summer league team in Vegas this year.
Nathan Bubes is now an assistant coach/quality control coach. He was an assistant in Iowa last season.
Moses Ehambe has been named assistant coach/player development. He's in his fifth season with the organization.
James White has been promoted to player development coach in his second season with the Wolves. He played for the Spurs, Rockets, and Knicks, appearing in the 2013 slam dunk contest.
Joey Dorsey is a new addition to Chris Finch's staff as a player development assistant. He played with the Rockets, Kings, and Raptors before beginning a long career overseas.
Cole Fisher has been promoted to manager of basketball analytics. He's entering his seventh season with the Wolves.
To be clear, each of the Wolves' top five assistant coaches from last season — Micah Nori, Elston Turner, Corliss Williamson, Pablo Prigioni, and Kevin Hanson — are still on Finch's staff.