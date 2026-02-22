Timberwolves Rookie to Make First Career Start Against 76ers

Injuries and a suspension have thrown rookie big man Joan Beringer into his first career start for the Timberwolves on Sunday night against the 76ers.

JOAN ENTERS THE STARTING LINEUP pic.twitter.com/x8w8JME125 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 22, 2026

Rudy Gobert is serving a one-game suspension after picking up his seventh flagrant foul point of the season on Friday night against the Mavericks. Minnesota's frontcourt became even more depleted with Naz Reid out due to right shoulder soreness. Chris Finch turned to Berginer to make his first career start.

The Wolves selected Beringer with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He has averaged 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 28 games this season. His role has slowly grown, and he had a career-high 13 points and 5 rebounds against the Bucks on Jan. 13 in 30 minutes.

Gobert is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, and Reid's injury is not expected to be anything serious. The Wolves will get a chance to see what they have with their latest first-round pick, as they gear up for a postseason push.

At 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, Beringer has immense potential, but he's just 19 years old. He has shown flashed all year, and Sunday night will be the next step in his development.