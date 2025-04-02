Timberwolves expected to be 'in the mix' for Kevin Durant this summer
We knew it was coming when February rumors were roaring about the Timberwolves' reported interest in trading for Kevin Durant, but now that the Phoenix Suns have fallen out of the top 10 in the West and are fading fast, there's renewed speculation about what the future holds for Durant.
"There's going to be changes coming to Phoenix barring a miracle finish to the year," ESPN's Shams Charania said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "From a roster perspective, that's going to start with Kevin Durant and potentially finding him a new home."
Durant turns 37 in September and has one year and a $53.7 million cap hit left on his contract.
Charania said Durant was almost traded to the Warriors at the Feb. 8 trade deadline, though there were a handful of teams that also had interest in Durant. And of course, we already know the Timberwolves were one of them.
"Back at the NBA trade deadline, there were a list of teams where there was mutual interest from Kevin Durant and those teams," Charania said. "That's Minnesota, New York, Houston, San Antonio, Miami. Those are the types of teams, from my understanding, that had interest then, and I expect them all to be in the mix this offseason."
Charania thinks the Suns could get a "haul" for Durant and he expects rumors to be running hot in the playoffs, after the season and all the way up to the June 25 NBA draft.
With news breaking earlier Wednesday that Glen Taylor is transferring full ownership of the Wolves to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, fears of Minnesota's ownership dispute freezing roster flexibility this offseason are fading. That means trading for a player like Durant, which would require Minnesota to do some contract juggling to avoid another year in the second apron of the luxury tax, is more possible than it would've been had the dispute gone unsettled.
Trading for Durant likely means significant roster moves for Minnesota because they already have about $160 million tied up in six player contracts next season: Anthony Edwards ($45.5m), Rudy Gobert ($35m), Julius Randle ($31m if he opts in), Jaden McDaniels ($24.8m), Donte DiVincenzo ($12m) and Mike Conley ($10.7m).
They also have to deal with Naz Reid likely opting-out of his $15 million player option and Nickeil Alexander-Walker being eligible for free agency.
The NBA salary cap is increasing to $154.6 million for the 2025-26-season, and the luxury tax kicks in with the first apron at $195.9 million and the second apron arrives at $207.8 million.
Big decisions lie ahead and if Minnesota does indeed take another swing at Durant, there could be major changes coming to the Timberwolves.