Timberwolves-Lakers Game 1: Tip time and TV coverage announced

The best-of-seven series between the Lakers and Wolves starts Saturday in Los Angeles.

Joe Nelson

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The NBA hasn't released the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs, but Game 1 start times have been revealed and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakes will get the primetime slot when they begin a best-of-seven series on Saturday.

The league announced Monday morning that Game 1 between the Wolves and Lakers will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and be televised nationally on ABC. The Lakers are the No. 3 seed and will have home-court advantage against the sixth-seeded Wolves.

Games 1 and 2 are in Los Angeles. Games 3 and 4 will be in Minnesota. If the series goes beyond four games, Game 5 will be in L.A., Game 6 in Minnesota and Game 7 in L.A.

NBA schedule Saturday

  • 12 p.m. — Bucks at Pacers
  • 2:30 p..m. — Clippers at Nuggets
  • 5 p.m. — Pistons at Knicks
  • 7:30 p.m. — Wolves at Lakers

The matchups for Sunday are pending the results of the play-in tournament games, but we do know that the top two seeds in the East (Cavaliers and Celtics) and West (Thunder and Rockets) will be hosting games.

That likely means Game 2 between the Wolves and Lakers will be Monday or Tuesday.

Joe Nelson
