Timberwolves-Lakers Game 1: Tip time and TV coverage announced
The NBA hasn't released the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs, but Game 1 start times have been revealed and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakes will get the primetime slot when they begin a best-of-seven series on Saturday.
The league announced Monday morning that Game 1 between the Wolves and Lakers will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and be televised nationally on ABC. The Lakers are the No. 3 seed and will have home-court advantage against the sixth-seeded Wolves.
Games 1 and 2 are in Los Angeles. Games 3 and 4 will be in Minnesota. If the series goes beyond four games, Game 5 will be in L.A., Game 6 in Minnesota and Game 7 in L.A.
NBA schedule Saturday
- 12 p.m. — Bucks at Pacers
- 2:30 p..m. — Clippers at Nuggets
- 5 p.m. — Pistons at Knicks
- 7:30 p.m. — Wolves at Lakers
The matchups for Sunday are pending the results of the play-in tournament games, but we do know that the top two seeds in the East (Cavaliers and Celtics) and West (Thunder and Rockets) will be hosting games.
That likely means Game 2 between the Wolves and Lakers will be Monday or Tuesday.