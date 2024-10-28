Timberwolves rotation remains a work in progress
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has a deep roster full of talented players. The goal early is to get them to learn how to play together.
That's been the primary focus for Finch through the first three games: integrating the new pieces into the lineup. It's led to heavy minutes for the top eight in the rotation, which includes the starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert plus Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Joe Ingles has been the ninth man in the mix, but he hasn't seen more than seven minutes in a game.
Finch and the coaching staff have been continuing to tinker with different lineup combinations. They want to play Randle and Edwards on the floor together, they're trying to get Conley into a rhythm but also keep his minutes tight and they've played three relatively close games, which have necessitated some of the heavier minutes for the top rotation players.
But what we've seen through three games isn't a perfect indication of what the rotation will look like down the stretch of the season. Finch wants to get Ingles more minutes as a true ninth man in the rotation, and he'd like to work a 10th man into the rotation, as well. That may not come in the early stages, but the rotation is likely to evolve throughout the year.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re any closer (to solidifying the rotation)," Finch said. "I’d like to try to get to a legit nine and a half guys. Right now, we’re probably at eight and a half, so we got some work to do there. Like to maybe get (Edwards') minutes down a little bit right here out of the gate. Just different circumstances have led to us not being able to do those things. So I don’t know. I wouldn’t say I feel any closer.”
Edwards has played at least 39 minutes in each of the first three games of the season, which is a trend unlikely to continue. But there are other players whose minutes Finch would like to increase. Once players' minutes are established where they'd like them to be, Finch said "that'll probably unlock other parts of the puzzle."
That leads to the 10th spot in the rotation, and it will be interesting to see who might get the first crack at it. Josh Minott put together a strong preseason and would be among the leading contenders. Rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. could also potentially see some time, though whoever takes that spot, minutes are likely to be limited.
That's something that will sort itself out as the season progresses. The goal for the time being is to get the top eight on the new-look Wolves comfortable playing with each other, and they're already making progress.