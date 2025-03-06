Timberwolves use balanced offense to crush Hornets for third straight win
Despite facing the struggling Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday's game had every chance to be a letdown for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They didn't arrive in Charlotte, N.C., until the early-morning hours after leaving in the midst of a snowstorm back home in Minneapolis. The game itself came less than 24 hours after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night.
And yet, the Wolves showed no weariness on the grueling back to back and they carried over all the positives from Tuesday's win while leaving the negatives back home. The Wolves downed the Hornets 125-110 at the Spectrum Center.
The win is Minnesota's third straight.
The positives — like their offensive balance — carried over from the night before. Jaden McDaniels was particularly impressive on his way to a game-high-tying 29 points. It started with cleaning up misses on the offensive glass in the first quarter, continued with some makes from 3-point range and he fully showcased what's become a weapon in his midrange jumper, a shot coach Chris Finch often describes as automatic. McDaniels also added nine rebounds and four assists.
But McDaniels was by far the only weapon who was effective for the Wolves (35-29). There was the always-reliable Anthony Edwards, who matched the game high with 29 points. There was Julius Randle, who continues to do a little bit of everything for Minnesota since he's returned from a groin injury. Whether that's delivering a timely bucket when the Wolves need it or utilizing his playmaking, Randle did it all on a night he was one assist away from a triple-double.
Randle finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Wolves took control with a 13-0 run in the third quarter and used a 10-0 run in the fourth to put the game away. The final score wasn't truly indicative of the beatdown. Minnesota led by as many as 22 points, and the Hornets weren't able to cut their deficit to 10 until there were 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining on the clock. It was much too little, much too late.
Naz Reid had a relatively quiet night with 13 points, but 12 of those came in the first quarter as the Wolves jumped out to a quick 11-point advantage. Donte DiVincenzo knocked down four 3s on his way to 16 points. It was an impressive all-around effort offensively for the Wolves for the second night in a row, and it came without Tuesday night's drawbacks.
Reid, also for his part, tried to get Randle the triple-double, taking a late 3 off his pass. It just didn't fall.
Turnovers were a nightmare for the Wolves against the 76ers as they totaled 19 on the night, 11 of which came in the first quarter. The start, and the rest of the game, couldn't have differed more on Wednesday. Minnesota had just one turnover in the first quarter and finished with just six on the night. The Wolves also didn't lose their defensive assignments. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets (14-47) with 28 points, but shot just 11 for 23. Miles Bridges had 23 points and nine rebounds.
There's no doubt the Wolves are superior to the Hornets in nearly every facet. It's a game they were supposed to and needed to win. But handling their business hasn't always been a strength for the Wolves this season. And even when they have, like on Tuesday, it hasn't always been in wire-to-wire fashion. Wednesday's game against the Hornets could be an example for the rest of the year what they need to do against inferior competition. The Wolves got the job done in style.
The Wolves return to action Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff.