Where Anthony Edwards ranks since his hot streak began January 4
It's only been six games, but Anthony Edwards is currently enjoying a bit of a heater.
After being held to 15 points against Boston on Jan. 2 — prompting Charles Barkley to declare that Edwards has regressed — the 23-year-old Timberwolves superstar has played at a level that was missing from his game over the first 33 games of the 2024-25 season.
"Don't worry about me," Edwards said during his 53-point outburst on Jan. 4 against Detroit.
The way Edwards is cooking, no one is worried and the idea that he's regressed can be tucked away for another day because his Timberwolves have won four of the last five and seven of 10 overall.
From Jan. 4-13, Edwards is third in the NBA in scoring average at 33.2 points per game. Only Denver's Nikola Jokic (33.3 PPG) and Chicago's Zach Lavine (33.6 PPG) are scoring at a higher clip than Edwards.
Ant's 5.3 made 3-pointers per game during the stretch is tied with Houston's Jalen Green for second in the NBA, trailing only Portland's Anfernee Simons, who is averaging 5.4 triples on the same number of attempts (11.0) per game as Edwards.
Spurring Edwards upward in the scoring department has been his ability to attack the basket and get to the foul line. In his past six games, Edwards is averaging 7.7 free-throw attempts per game while shooting 89.1% from the line.
At 6.8 made free throws per game, the only players making more freebies than Edwards since Jan. 4 are Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (10.0), Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (9.0), Orlando's Paolo Banchero (8.0) and New York's Jalen Brunson (7.5). Embiid and Banchero, however, have only played one game each compared to six for Edwards.
Edwards averaged just 3.8 free-throw attempts in the first 33 games of the season, so the development has been explosive. He's had at least 11 free-throw attempts in five of the last six games, with his five attempts against Memphis last weekend bringing down his average.
This version of Edwards is the MVP level fans were expecting from the jump this season. If Edwards keeps it up, the Timberwolves should be considered one of the most dangerous teams in a deep Western Conference.