Who has the best offer for Kevin Durant: Spurs, Wolves, Knicks, Rockets, Raptors, or Heat?"

The rumors and flying and a Durant trade could happen any time in the coming weeks.

Joe Nelson

Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on from the court against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on from the court against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
If Kevin Durant is traded by the Phoenix Suns in the coming weeks, which team has the best package of assets to convince the Suns to pull the trigger on a deal? For this exercise, we need to keep a third team out of this and focus on two-team trades.

It's entirely hypothetical and in the realm of fake trades, but it provides a good starting point for fans of each team that appears to be in the mix to trade for the 36-year-old star. So which teams are we talking about? Based on the odds, the Spurs and Rockets are the frontrunners, while the Wolves, Knicks, Heat and Raptors have also been speculated about.

According to Hoops Hype, Durant's allegedly preferred destination is San Antonio. That might be part of the reason why The Ringer's Bill Simmons thinks the Spurs and Suns could already have the framework of a deal in place. That said, even if it is true, things can change in the blink of an eye.

Keeping in mind that the Suns can't aggregate salary and they can't take more money back than they send out ($54.7 million for Durant), let's look at what each team's best, realistic offer might be. We're also noting the 2025 draft picks each team has in case they need to sweeten the pot in a potential bidding war.

Wolves trade for Durant

Suns receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham

The money works as the Suns would be taking back $53.5 million in salary. They get their defensive center in Gobert while adding a starter-worthy two-way guard and shooter in DiVincenzo, and the No. 8 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft (Dillingham). All three are under contract for multiple seasons, and all three have contracts that could help facilitate future trades.

Wolves draft picks this year: Nos. 17 and 31

Fanspo

Spurs trade for Durant

Suns receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan

Vassell saw his scoring average dip from 19.5 points per game in 2023-24 to 16.5 points in 2024-25 with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama, but he's on a fair contract and he has scoring punch. The problem here is that Vassell is a shooting guard and the Suns already have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Barnes and Sochan are on expiring contracts.

This trade idea has been speculated by many in the public, but it also sets the stage for the Spurs to either trade the No. 2 pick in the draft or select Dylan Harper and roll with a roster featuring De'Aaron Fox, Harper, Stephon Castle, Durant and Wembanyama.

Spurs draft picks this year: Nos. 2, 14 and 38

Fanspo Spurs-Suns

Rockets trade for Durant

Suns receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale

This offer makes the money work and gives the Suns two building blocks in Green and Smith Jr., the latter of whom gives the Suns the defensive big they reportedly covet. But again, how are the Suns going to play with Green, Booker and Beal on the roster together?

Rockets draft picks this year: Nos. 10 and 60

Fanspo Rockets-Suns

Knicks trade for Durant

Suns receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Ariel Hukport

Look, the trade rules can get confusing and we're a bit up in the air over this one beause the Fanspo trade machine says it works even though the Suns would be taking on $389,000 more than they're sending out. If it actually doesn't break the rules, cool. If it does, then the only other way the Knicks could deal Towns for Durant is if a third team takes on another player to make the money work.

Knicks draft picks this year: No. 50

Fanspo Knicks-Suns

Raptors trade for Durant

Suns receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick

The Suns might demand Scottie Barnes or Brandon Ingram over Barrett, but this option gives the Suns a quality wing in Barrett, a solid center in Poeltl and a young guard who can score in Dick.

Raptors draft picks this year: Nos. 9 and 39

FanSpo Raptors-Suns

Heat trade for Durant

Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic

This isn't going to keep the Suns competitive in the West, but Wiggins' contract is up in two years and Robinson on an expiring contract, while Jovic is a 6-foot-10 forward with promise.

Heat draft picks this year: No. 20

FanSpo Heat-Suns

