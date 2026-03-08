Dillon Brooks Hopes to Face Wolves in Playoffs: 'We Got Their Number'

Careful what you wish for, Dillon Brooks.

On a recent podcast appearance, the Suns' controversial wing said the Timberwolves will be in trouble if they face Phoenix in the playoffs this year. Brooks said the Suns, who are 2-0 against the Wolves this season, have Minnesota's number.

"You never know, Ant could have a great year this year and win a (championship)," Brooks said on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. "But if they run into us, it's gonna be problems. We got their number this year."

In the first meeting between the teams this season, the Suns beat the Wolves by a point in Phoenix in NBA Cup play back in late November. That one has a strong case as Minnesota's worst loss of the season. They led 113-105 with 50 seconds on the clock, only to commit three turnovers and give up a 9-0 run to end the game. Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in that game but missed a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left, setting up Collin Gillespie's game-winner.

A couple weeks later, the teams played again in Minneapolis. The Suns won that one 108-105 despite not having Booker. Edwards again had 40 in that game, but it was a tough shooting night for Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid. Rudy Gobert was ejected early in the third quarter after a hard foul on Mark Williams.

"There was one game that we were here, in-season tournament. Book get fouled out, I get fouled out, and we still won the game," Brooks said. "We played them there, no Book, and we beat them. We got their number."

Brooks does currently have bragging rights over the Wolves thanks to those two wins, but the "we have their number" claim might be overstating things. The Suns won those two games by a combined four points and gave up 81 in total to Edwards.

Typically, poking the bear doesn't end well for teams facing off against Edwards. And there's no doubt that this clip of Brooks will make its way to the Timberwolves' locker room ahead of their final regular season game against the Suns, which is right around the corner. After a four-game road trip, Minnesota hosts Phoenix at Target Center on Tuesday, March 17.

Heading into games on Sunday, the Wolves (40-24) are essentially tied with the Rockets for the No. 3 seed in the West. The Suns (36-27) are the No. 7 seed, two games behind the Lakers. A potential playoff series between the two teams likely wouldn't come until the second round.

Brooks, who is currently out with a broken hand, has averaged a career-high 21 points per game in his first season with the Suns. He's 1-0 against the Timberwolves in the playoffs, having beaten them back in the 2022 first round as a member of the Grizzlies. Brooks wasn't on the Suns team that was swept by Edwards and Minnesota in the first round in 2024.