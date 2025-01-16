Wolves come up just short against Warriors after battling back from big early deficit
It took all of four minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves to find themselves down 13 points.
The early scoreless drought was the start of what would become a 24-point deficit to the Golden State Warriors. The Wolves would battle back and outplay the Warriors over the final three quarters, even tying the game in the last minute of the fourth frame, but it ultimately didn't matter in a 116-115 loss Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
"The game was lost in the first quarter, that's the obvious statement," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "And then you have to play perfect."
The Wolves (21-19) nearly did just that tying the game at 108-108 with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining. But Steph Curry, who finished his night with a game-high 31 points and eight assists, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer the next possession.
From there, it was pretty much the foul game for Minnesota, and it nearly got the break it needed. With 10.1 seconds remaining, Gary Payton II made the first of his attempts from the free-throw line to put the Warriors (20-20) up 114-112. He missed the second, but Andrew Wiggins came crashing in for the offensive rebound. Curry got the ball and was fouled.
Curry doesn't miss from the free-throw line. That made it 116-112 with 6.3 seconds left. Ballgame.
"It came down to a couple missed layups, losing Curry, not being able to secure a free-throw rebound," Finch said.
Anthony Edwards hit a 3 with 1 second remaining, but it was too little, too late.
The Wolves never needed to put themselves in that position. Sure, the Warriors started hot with a quick 13-0 run. But Minnesota never came close to finding its footing in the first quarter. There was a lack of energy, on offense or defense.
The Wolves had as many turnovers (5) as they did made shots in the first quarter as they fell behind 34-12.
Behind big efforts from Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, who finished with 28 points apiece, the Wolves were able to fight back into the game. They outscored the Warriors in each of the final three quarters. They outplayed them for 36 minutes.
"The start was bad. We know we got to get better, but I think it's all about the finish," Edwards said. "Not like moral victories, but we fought. ... We fought, so I'm proud of that."
The Wolves did fight, and they were the better team for 36 minutes. But an NBA game is 48 minutes.
"I thought it took us too long to find that gear, that was the problem," Finch said. "It took too long to find that gear. Once we did, we figured some things out ... but we didn't start the game with the same type of urgency."