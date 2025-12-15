Have the Timberwolves found something with Bones Hyland?

The Timberwolves picked up their seventh win in their last eight games on Sunday evening against the Kings, and they did it without superstar Anthony Edwards for the second straight game. A big reason why was the emergence of Bones Hyland.

Hyland made his second start of the season, and he played a season-high 36 minutes. He finished with 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field with five assists, three rebounds and only two turnovers. Minnesota is looking for a solution to its point guard problem, and it might have the answer on the roster.

Bones Hyland vs Sacramento



18 PTS | 6/10 FG | 5 AST| 73.8% TS in 36 mins https://t.co/xOej3wtdYW pic.twitter.com/9aPzmNQlm2 — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) December 15, 2025

Hyland opted to re-sign with Minnesota this offseason on a one-year minimum free agent contract. He began the season as a top option off the bench, playing at least 16 minutes in three of the first five games. He then didn't reach that mark again until Dec. 8 against the Suns.

He has now played at least 16 minutes in two of the last three games. Hyland has averaged 16 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists in those two contests. He's shot 61.1% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range, with only five total turnovers.

Hyland made his first start for the Wolves last Friday against the Warriors, but he left after only five minutes due to a right knee contusion. He responded with his best performance in a Minnesota uniform on Sunday night.

It's clear that Mike Conley has taken an even bigger step back this season, averaging only 5.3 points and 3.2 assists per game, and Rob Dillingham isn't ready for an expanded role. At 25 years old, Hyland might be the perfect bridge option as Minnesota looks to solve its point guard problem long-term.

Conley has missed the last two games alongside Edwards, so Hyland's role will likely decrease with the return of both players. But does it have to?

Hyland is not the traditional pass-first point guard, and he might be more natural at the shooting guard position, but that might just work for this Timberwolves team. He's shooting an efficient 53.3% from the field on 3.5 attempts per game this season. At the very least, he has proven that he deserves a more consistent role off the bench.

