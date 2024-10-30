Wolves fall short against Mavericks in Western Conference finals rematch
Tuesday night's rematch of the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks — their first meeting since that series — at a sold-out Target Center in Minneapolis lived up to any and all expectations.
Anthony Edwards was motivated out of the gates and delivered a 30-point performance. Julius Randle was aggressive and continued to look more comfortable with his new team. Kyrie Irving lived up to his clutch reputation. And Luka Doncic hit an all-too-familiar looking shot that was essentially the dagger for the Wolves, who lost the rematch 120-114.
With just over a minute remaining in the game and the Timberwolves down 114-109, Doncic hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc, a similar spot he hit the game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert in Game 2 of the West finals.
The Wolves cut it to four points with under 30 seconds to play, and Irving missed a pair of free throws to give the Wolves one last chance. But Edwards turned it over driving on the other end, and Naji Marshall hit a pair of free throws to close it.
The Wolves previously got within two with under three minutes to play, but Irving hit a clutch 3 to give the Mavs a 112-107 lead.
Irving finished with 35 points and Doncic had 24.
Edwards got the Timberwolves (2-2) going early with 24 first-quarter points, the most points he's scored in a quarter in his career. He knocked down six early 3-pointers as the Wolves built a 34-26 lead. Edwards played the entire first quarter and sat to start the second. He only attempted one shot in the second frame, a missed 3, and the Wolves trailed 61-59 at half.
Edwards finished with 37 points and six rebounds.
The Wolves opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run that included a pair of 3s from Mike Conley to take an eight-point lead, their largest of the night. But out of a timeout, the Mavericks (3-1) answered with an 11-2 run to regain the lead shortly after.
The Wolves return to action Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.