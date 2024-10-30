All Timberwolves

Wolves fall short against Mavericks in Western Conference finals rematch

Anthony Edwards' hot start wasn't enough for Minnesota.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 29, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 29, 2024. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday night's rematch of the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks — their first meeting since that series — at a sold-out Target Center in Minneapolis lived up to any and all expectations.

Anthony Edwards was motivated out of the gates and delivered a 30-point performance. Julius Randle was aggressive and continued to look more comfortable with his new team. Kyrie Irving lived up to his clutch reputation. And Luka Doncic hit an all-too-familiar looking shot that was essentially the dagger for the Wolves, who lost the rematch 120-114.

With just over a minute remaining in the game and the Timberwolves down 114-109, Doncic hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc, a similar spot he hit the game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert in Game 2 of the West finals.

The Wolves cut it to four points with under 30 seconds to play, and Irving missed a pair of free throws to give the Wolves one last chance. But Edwards turned it over driving on the other end, and Naji Marshall hit a pair of free throws to close it.

The Wolves previously got within two with under three minutes to play, but Irving hit a clutch 3 to give the Mavs a 112-107 lead.

Irving finished with 35 points and Doncic had 24.

Edwards got the Timberwolves (2-2) going early with 24 first-quarter points, the most points he's scored in a quarter in his career. He knocked down six early 3-pointers as the Wolves built a 34-26 lead. Edwards played the entire first quarter and sat to start the second. He only attempted one shot in the second frame, a missed 3, and the Wolves trailed 61-59 at half.

Edwards finished with 37 points and six rebounds.

The Wolves opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run that included a pair of 3s from Mike Conley to take an eight-point lead, their largest of the night. But out of a timeout, the Mavericks (3-1) answered with an 11-2 run to regain the lead shortly after.

The Wolves return to action Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News