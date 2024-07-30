Wolves' Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker move to 2-0 at Paris Olympics
Timberwolves players Rudy Gobert (France) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada) moved to 2-0 in the Paris Olympics with victories on Tuesday, cementing their spots in the knockout stage.
Gobert and France took down Japan 94-90 in an overtime thriller that was the best match of group play thus far. It was a back-and-forth affair all game, but France needed a miraculous four-point play with ten seconds left to tie the score at 84. After Japan missed a game-winning three at the buzzer, France began OT with an 8-0 run and then held on for the win.
This was a strong game for Gobert, who was huge for France down the stretch. He finished with 7 points, a team-high 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Gobert had two crucial assists in the final minutes and was massive on the glass in overtime. Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead France. It was an inspired effort from Japan, who lost star player Rui Hachimura to a very questionable ejection in the second half.
France sit atop Group B and will wrap up their three-game slate against Germany on Friday before heading into the quarterfinals.
Earlier on Tuesday, Canada beat Australia 93-83. Alexander-Walker played nine minutes off the bench for a stacked Canada team, missing both of his shots. R.J. Barrett led the way with 24 points for Canada, which leads Group A and will play Spain on Friday.
New Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles did not see any action for Australia after playing just three minutes in their opening game. At 36 years old, he's mostly on the team for leadership reasons.
Anthony Edwards and Team USA will look to move to 2-0 in Group C against South Sudan on Wednesday (2 p.m. CT). The men's basketball quarterfinals begin on Tuesday August 6.