Anthony Edwards Ruled Out Ahead of Crucial Suns Matchup

Anthony Edwards has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday night's crucial late-season game against the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center.

It will be the 11th time this season, in 69 games, that Edwards has been held out due to injury. He was questionable for the team's previous two games because of “right knee soreness.” That same ailment is what will be keeping him out of the lineup on Tuesday.

For much of the season, Edwards has been dealing with a lingering foot/toe injury, frequently being listed with a questionable designation because of the ailment. The knee soreness is a newer development and unfortunately comes at a bad time for the Wolves.

After Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Thunder, the Wolves have dropped four of their last five games. That has seen them fall to sixth place in the Western Conference. While the Wolves have the same record as No. 5 seed Denver, with the Nuggets holding the tiebreaker, Minnesota trails fourth-place Houston by a game, and the third-place Lakers by a game and a half.

More concerning is that the Wolves' Tuesday opponent, Phoenix, trails the Wolves by just 1.5 games. The Suns are in action on Monday, taking on the Boston Celtics. With a win against Boston, Phoenix would move within one game of Minnesota, which in turn could see them tie the Wolves' record with a win on Tuesday. The Wolves are 0-2 against the Suns this season, losing two close games in November and December by a total of four points.

Edwards is third in the league in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range. The last time he missed a game was on January 26, when Minnesota beat the Warriors 108-83 at the Target Center. Overall, Minnesota are 6-4 without Ant this season.

Wolves big man Naz Reid is also a notable addition to the team's status report. Reid is listed as questionable with a ”right shoulder contusion.” He has only missed one game this season, a 135-108 loss to Philadelphia in February. Reid is averaging 13.7 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from three.

Wolves reporter Dane Moore noted on social media that the shoulder injury has been ”bothering” Reid for over a month. During the team's loss to the Thunder on Sunday, Reid fell on the shoulder.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and/or Mike Conley will certainly be asked to play heavier minutes on Tuesday without Edwards.