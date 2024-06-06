Report: 'Decent amount of optimism' Wolves can re-sign Monte Morris
Could Monte Morris be back in Minnesota next season?
Morris was acquired by the Wolves at the trade deadline last season, but only averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 assists in 27 games with Minnesota. Morris saw little action in the playoffs as rotations grew tighter, and he averaged 2.3 points per game in nine postseason appearances.
But Morris is a true point guard, and the Wolves need a playmaker in the rotation who can produce when Mike Conley is off the floor. Morris has shown the ability to be that guy during his time with the Denver Nuggets, and it appears the Wolves could look to Morris to be that guy again next season.
"I would say there's a decent amount of optimism the Wolves can get (Morris) back on a veteran minimum type of deal," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said Thursday on the Mackey & Judd Show.
The Wolves will have a payroll next season that would put them over the luxury tax and likely the second apron, which would hinder their ability to add players to a team that reached the Western Conference finals this season. If the Wolves were able to get Morris back on a veteran minimum deal, that would be a big win for president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and the Wolves.
The 28-year-old guard has averaged 10 points per game throughout his career, while shooting 47% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. Morris missed much of the season due to a quadriceps injury, appearing in just six games for the Detroit Pistons before his midseason trade.
Due to those injuries, there remains hope that Morris can have a bounce-back season in 2024-25 and become the true backup point guard on the Timberwolves' roster behind Conley.
"They still feel confident about Monte Morris' ability," Wolfson said.