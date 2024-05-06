Is Anthony Edwards the future face of the NBA?
"If I had seen Michael Jordan at 22 years old, you might say, 'Look at Anthony Edwards and how much more refined he is, how much more polished he is at the same age.'"
That is what NBA anlayst Tim Legler said Monday on ESPN's morning show Get Up.
“Anthony Edwards is the best two-way guard in the NBA right now,” Stephen A. Smith said emphatically on ESPN's NBA Countdown Sunday after Game 1.
"Anthony Edwards is the star that we wanna see...," former NBA All-Star Stephen Jackson said Monday while appearing on on the Pat McAfee show.
Only 22 years old, Edwards is already arguably the greatest playoff performer in Timberwolves history, holding the franchise record for most 30-point performances in the postseason. He is now becoming one of the great playoff performers for his age in league history.
After scoring 43 points in Game 1, Luke Doncic (45 in 2022) and Stephen Curry (44 in 2013) are the only two players to have scored more points in their conference semifinals debut. Edwards (8 games) only trails LeBron James, A'mare Stoudemire and Kobe Bryant when it comes to 30+ point performances from players aged 23 or younger.
With former MVPs like LeBron James (39), Kevin Durant (35), James Harden (34) and Russell Westbrook (35) in the downturn of their respective careers, it is fair to say that the NBA is looking for a new "face of the league."
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are both 29 and likely currently in their prime. Edwards has only been in the league for four seasons. Other young players like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become All-Stars and popular players, but they haven't received the level of buzz that "Ant" has this postseason.
To become the face of any league, you have to win at the highest level. Winning a championship would be something that Tatum, Morant, SGA or even Devin Booker has never done – and Edwards could truly stamp himself as the future face of the NBA by leading Minnesota to the promised land.