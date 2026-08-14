10 Must-See Timberwolves Home Games in 2026-27

Behind LaMelo Ball and a fresh rebrand, the Timberwolves will have a much different vibe at Target Center this season.

Their games will be marked by flashy plays, high lob passes, forceful dunks, and a playstyle that should consistently ignite loud moments from a local crowd that reaches those octaves so well. The Wolves are hoping that a fun style of basketball, wrapped in refreshed jerseys, will be a part of a journey to a place they have never been—competing for a title in June.

But they have at least 82 games to get through before that can happen this season, 41 of which will be played in Minneapolis and in front of a crowd that has gained respect around the league for its passion.

“It’s a very underrated basketball city,” Josh Green said in July. “You know, I think some of the best fans in the NBA, if not the best fans. It’s a very loud arena to play in and a beautiful city. It’s great. It’s an awesome place.”

Whether you are planning on attending many games at Target Center, just a few, or streaming them digitally, here are my 10 must-see home games for the Timberwolves in 2026-27 now that the full schedule is out.

All times listed in Central Time.

Home opener vs. Toronto

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m. on DAZN

The Timberwolves will play one preseason game at Target Center. Depending on who head coach Chris Finch plays in that game, Minnesota’s home opener against the Raptors could very well be Wolves fans’ first time seeing their new backcourt of Ball and Anthony Edwards in person. Certainly, it will be the first time they play meaningful minutes at Target Center. The Wolves will be in their rebranded blue-and-whites and on their new hardwood, gunning for their 11th straight home-opener win.

KAT and the champion Knicks in town

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on DAZN

This will be Karl-Anthony Towns’ third game back in Minneapolis since the Wolves traded him to the New York Knicks in 2024. Each time he has returned, Wolves fans have offered him a warm welcome back. That will continue on Nov. 19 as they see their former No. 1 overall pick for the first time in person since he was carrying the Larry O’Brien trophy on the streets of Lower Manhattan.

Karl-Anthony Towns, now an NBA champion, will return to Target Center for the third time since the Timberwolves traded him in 2024. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This will also be a good how-do-they-stack-up game for the small-ball Wolves against the defending champs, who feature superstar guard Jalen Brunson and one of the NBA's best big men in Towns.

Julius Randle makes his return with Brooklyn

Monday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Unlike the collective celebration Timberwolves fans gave KAT on his first return to Target Center, they will likely greet Julius Randle with a mixed welcome. There will probably be boos for how Randle’s stint in Minnesota ended, where he recorded 18 turnovers to only nine assists in the second round of the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs and did not participate in his exit interview.

At the same time, Randle’s entire body of work with the Wolves—including his inspired play coming off an injury in 2024-25 that sparked a 17-4 finish to the regular season, and his rock-solid defense against LeBron James in the first round of that year’s playoffs—should merit some praise in Randle’s return, even if fans don’t give it to him.

Christmas Day vs. OKC

Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on ABC

This will be the Timberwolves’ first time hosting a Christmas Day matchup—a direct reflection of their recent success, their preexisting box office All-Star in Edwards, and the excitement around the new All-Star joining him. Games against the Thunder need no further gas to stoke the flames for Wolves fans, but this matchup on Dec. 25 will only add to the passionate fervor.

New Year’s Eve vs. Denver

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. on Prime

The Nuggets will make their first trip to Target Center on New Year’s Eve, two days after playing the Timberwolves in Denver on Dec. 28, which sets up a key two-game stretch for Minnesota. Divisional record is important when deciding end-of-season ties. I have the Nuggets finishing fourth in the West this year.

And even if they don’t retain Peyton Watson, the Nuggets will still be a playoff threat in the West and a very fun team to catch in the regular season behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. This will be the Timberwolves’ first time hosting a NYE game since 2022.

Wemby and the Spurs land in Minneapolis

Sunday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. on DAZN

For the first time since ending the Timberwolves’ season in six second-round games last year, Victor Wembanyama, his right elbow and the Spurs play at Target Center.

After blowing out the Minnesota Timberwolves to end their season in Game 6 of the second round last year, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will make another appearance at Target Center in early January. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio only got better this offseason, getting one year older, retaining their core, and adding Tobias Harris. It will be very interesting to see how the Wolves contain Wembanyama without Randle’s one-on-one strength to throw at him.

Naz Reid’s return with Hornets

Friday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

One of the most anticipated games on this season’s schedule will tip off in a late-night affair on national TV as Wolves fans welcome back Naz Reid for the first time since Minnesota traded him to the Charlotte Hornets this summer for Ball. The pre-game welcome back video will be tear-jerking for many. The first three he makes will ignite a subdued cheer compared to the roar it usually sparked during Reid’s time with the Wolves.

The towels and tattoos scattered among the crowd bearing his name will serve as reminders of how deeply Reid will always be entrenched in this community. This will also be Ball’s first game against his former team.

KG’s jersey retirement/Mike Conley’s return with Celtics

Sunday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. on NBC

This evening will kick off with a welcome-back video for Mike Conley after he spent the better part of four years as Minnesota’s on- and off-court leader, floor general point guard, and lights-out 3-point shooter. Then, after the final buzzer, fans will stick around for the long-anticipated jersey retirement ceremony for franchise legend Kevin Garnett—a celebration that will feature a Garnett figurine and exclusive T-shirt giveaways.

THE DATE IS SET. pic.twitter.com/wvmXvSCKem — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 14, 2026

In between all of those festivities, there will be a game between two teams that have been very competitive against each other recently. The last five games between the Timberwolves and Celtics at Target Center have been decided by five points or fewer, with Minnesota winning three of them.

Chris Hine, LeBron James and the Sixers

Saturday, Mar. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Journalist Chris Hine, who covered the Timberwolves for The Minnesota Star Tribune for eight years and wrote a book titled “Ant,” will return to Target Center’s media seats for the first time since joining The Philadelphia Inquirer this offseason. In other news, this will also be LeBron James’s lone regular-season trip to Target Center with his new team, surrounded by Tyrese Maxey, V. J. Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.

Regular season finale vs. Houston

Sunday, Apr. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on DAZN

Kevin Durant vs. Edwards is always a fun battle. This matchup against the Houston Rockets to close the Timberwolves' season could hold some significant postseason implications, depending on how the standings shake out. The Wolves will be returning from a four-game road trip, with one game against the Mavericks, one against the Clippers, and two against the Lakers.

Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant will face off once again in the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular-season finale this year, a game that could have huge postseason implications. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how those games play out, the Wolves could be in a situation similar to 2018 and 2024 in Game 82, where the outcome had a direct impact on where they finish in the Western Conference standings.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.