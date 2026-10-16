3 Points of Interest to Watch in Timberwolves' Preseason Finale vs. Chicago

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shown plenty of their overall offensive potential throughout the preseason, but there are still things to work on before the regular season begins. Friday's matchup gives them one more chance to get comfortable together and some of their younger players a chance to make an impression.

Here are three points of interest to watch when the Timberwolves take on the Chicago Bulls.

1. Can Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball continue building chemistry?

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Minnesota this preseason has been the pairing of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Both guards can create their own shots, attack the basket, and make plays for their teammates, giving the Timberwolves plenty of offensive options when they share the floor.

The challenge is finding the right balance between those strengths. Edwards is at his best when he can attack 1-on-1 coverages aggressively and put pressure on the defense, while Ball's playmaking can get the entire offense moving. When Ball pushes the pace and gets the ball to his teammates in good positions, Minnesota will become a much more difficult team to defend.

That does not mean the two need to spend the game trying to find each other. Minnesota actually could benefit most when their individual strengths create opportunities for everyone else, particularly Jaden McDaniels, since teams may have to hide their worse defenders on him due to all the attention the dynamic backcourt can create.

Friday's game is another chance to see how naturally those responsibilities are developing. As the regular season approaches, the Timberwolves need their two guards to understand when to take over and when to involve their teammates.

2. Jonathan Kuminga has another chance to show what he brings

Jonathan Kuminga has also been an intriguing player to watch as he continues to find his place in Minnesota's rotation. His unique combination of athleticism, strength, and ability to attack the basket is something Minnesota hasn't had in the last few years, giving them another option and more flexibility on offense, especially when they need someone to create offense outside of their backcourt.

Kuminga showed some of that potential in Minnesota's recent matchup against Detroit, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He also added three assists and four rebounds, putting together an efficient all-around performance in limited minutes as the lone bright spot in a tough game.

His defensive effort will also be worth watching. Kuminga has the physical tools to defend multiple positions, and consistent effort on that end could help him earn a bigger role. The Timberwolves have several players capable of producing points, making the ability to contribute in other areas particularly valuable.

Friday's preseason matchup gives Kuminga another opportunity to show how he can help Minnesota beyond simply putting the ball in the basket.

3. Can Minnesota slow down Chicago's offense?

The Bulls enter the matchup coming off an impressive 125-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Matas Buzelis led Chicago with 19 points, while former Timberwolf Leonard Miller added 18 points off the bench. It's exciting to see what Miller can do now that he may get actual rotation minutes.

The Bulls also received nine assists from Josh Giddey. Giddey's ability to create opportunities for others is an important part of Chicago's offense. If Minnesota allows him to control the pace and flow of the game, the Bulls could generate good looks without needing one single player to carry the scoring load.

Buzelis is another player the Timberwolves will need to account for. The young forward has shown that he can score from the perimeter while also contributing defensively. His shooting and unique athleticism could create problems if Minnesota gives him too much room.

This game should give the Wolves another useful test for their defense before the regular season begins. Chicago has multiple players who can put the ball in the basket, and limiting those scoring opportunities will require a collective team effort.

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