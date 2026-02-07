After Trade Deadline Drama, Wolves Fall to Tame Loss at Home to Pels

The Minnesota Timberwolves' worst qualities were laid bare as they fell to a woeful 119-115 home loss to the 13-40 New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

After a trade deadline filled with drama as the Wolves brought in Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips from the Chicago Bulls while flirting with a blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, home fans were dealt a damp squib at Target Center.

Up by 14 at the half and then by 18 during the third, the Timberwolves threw away the chance to temporarily move ahead of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers into 4th in the Western Conference as the Pelicans came roaring back , outscoring the home side by nine points in each of the final two quarters.

Insipid defense was the primary culprit, with Julius Randle in particular struggling to contain guard Pels star Zion Williamson. Meanwhile Saddiq Bey caught fire in the second half, leading a surge that overturned the 18-point deficit.

ZION ZION THEY ALL CHANT IN UNISON pic.twitter.com/jcEwnjbXjG — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 7, 2026

At the other hand the Wolves went cold on offense, mustering a measly 45 points in the second half after putting up 70 in the first.

Anthony Edwards started hot but cooled off as the game came to the crunch, though he still top-scored with 35. Randle and Jaden McDaniels were 0-5 and 0-3 from 3-point range respectively, with McDaniels going just 2-6 overall. Both heavily featured in speculation over possible trades ahead of the deadline.

The 32-21 Wolves will try to get back on track Sunday, when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 2 p.m. at Target Center.