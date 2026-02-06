Four NBA Teams That Became More Interesting Following 2026 Trade Deadline

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone. While we didn’t see a deal as shocking as the one that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers last year, the league saw an abundance of moves that will impact franchises for this season and beyond.

Teams signal their intended path forward in the form of the moves made at the deadline. Acquiring star players with large contracts is a sign that a team that wasn’t looking to compete on the surface is ready to flip the script, while the opposite is a symbolic punt on the current roster in favor of draft assets and young players who could use a change of scenery.

We saw both sides of that at this year’s deadline, with the lowly Jazz taking a swing while the Grizzlies and Mavericks went deeper into their respective rebuilds. And then there’s the Clippers who traded two of their three best players after winning 17 of 21 games heading into deadline week. Despite the opposite mindsets, revamped rosters around the NBA makes for an exciting wrinkle with 30 games left in the regular season.

Here are four teams that became more interesting, for better or for worse, through their respective moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline:

Utah Jazz

The Jazz took a big swing by trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Utah made a shocking deal by acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. from Memphis in an eight-player trade where the Jazz sent out Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang and three first-round picks. The move signals Utah’s readiness to compete in a stacked Western Conference with a new core of Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George and Jackson. Plus, we can’t forget about rookie Ace Bailey, the fifth pick in the NBA draft, and big man Walker Kessler once he returns from injury next season.

Markkanen was a hot name on the trade market, but he remains in Utah as the star forward is under contract for three more seasons following this year. Now, the Jazz add Jackson to the fold who could be tied to the franchise even longer with a player option in 2029-30. At 16-35, it seemed the Jazz would be wise to bottom out once again the season and play to make their way toward the top of the draft lottery, especially when you consider a top-eight protection on their first-round pick.

However, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge decided to make an additive move to signal the franchise is ready to compete. That may not be this season with a large hole to dig out of, currently seven games back of the West’s final play-in spot, but the Jazz took a big swing to bring in the former Defensive Player of the Year alongside the scoring power of Markkanen and George.

Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers swapped a member of their core in Darius Garland to bring in James Harden in a win-now move. Harden’s departure from the Clippers comes following the team’s recent resurgence, but Los Angeles currently sits at 23-27 and ninth place in the West. The Clippers dealt two of their best players at the deadline in Harden and Ivica Zubac (who was traded to the Pacers), acquiring draft capital and younger players in the process.

For the Cavs, head coach Kenny Atkinson gets another premier scorer alongside Donovan Mitchell, who’s in the middle of a career year. Mitchell’s 28.8 points per game are the sixth most across the NBA and Cleveland now adds Harden’s 25.4 points a night alongside that. Add that the scoring ability to a frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and last season’s DPOY Evan Mobley, you get a lineup that can make some noise in the postseason. Mobley has been hurt over the year, currently sidelined with a calf strain and expected to return this month.

There may be some wonkiness from the jump with the Harden addition, but it helps that the 17-year veteran remains one of the NBA’s best passers. Harden has played alongside other elite scorers over his various stops, which haven’t exactly worked out. But, if one thing’s for certain, the new-look Cavs will be fun to watch as Cleveland hopes to make a push in the Eastern Conference with Harden playing for his first title.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves brought in Ayo Dosunmu to help make a push for the NBA Finals | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves didn’t have the flashiest deadline, but the acquisition of Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu could prove as one of the most impactful deadline trades once it’s time for the postseason. Minnesota needed backcourt depth and it gets a strong defender who’s averaging 15 points per game off the bench.

You can make the argument that giving up Rob Dillingham isn’t worth it with Dosunmu on an expiring deal, but Dillingham didn’t play considerable minutes for coach Chris Finch and the former Chicago guard will be a key part of his rotation down the stretch. The Wolves are currently 32-20 and fifth in the Western Conference after making the conference finals two years in a row. The next step is getting over that hump behind superstar guard Anthony Edwards, and Dosunmu brings a piece that will play hard and impact big games on both ends of the floor.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls sent out Kevin Huerter in a deal that netted Detroit’s Jaden Ivey | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Let’s be clear, the Bulls aren’t interesting because they are going to make noise this season, but they are interesting in the sense of, “how will this whole thing work, exactly?” Chicago made a flurry of trades, bringing in a plethora of guards even though it sent out Coby White and Dosunmu at the deadline. The Bulls brought in guards Rob Dillingham, Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton. That’s not as bad when you consider Chicago also acquired Mike Conley, but sent him to Charlotte along with White in the Sexton deal.

Chicago’s trades weren’t about forming a competent roster now, but the Bulls took fliers on interesting young guards with upside in Ivey and Dillingham while bringing in some draft capital along the way. At 24-27, the Bulls are in the play-in tournament conversation, but the surging Hornets are behind them, plus whatever may happen with the 12th-place Bucks who kept Giannis Antetokounmpo through the deadline. The Bulls may find themselves on the outside looking in once the regular season concludes, but how they make things work for the rest of the season with Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey and the new group of guards will be quite the scene to watch play out.

