The Biggest Question Every Timberwolves Starter Must Answer This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves answered their biggest question this summer by placing a 25-year-old All-Star point guard, LaMelo Ball, next to their 25-year-old superstar, Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota’s starting lineup will enter the season with a high ceiling, one so tall that the Wolves are hoping it can lead them to a championship. But before they realize that goal, here is one question that each member of Minnesota’s new-look starting lineup must answer this season.

LaMelo Ball

Can you stay healthy?

Sometimes, Ball will pull a deep three from the center court logo early in the shot clock. Other times, he will sling a no-look pass into the second row.

Still, his offensive abilities are unquestionably great.

Ball is a threat to make those deep threes, which will provide exaggerated spacing next to Edwards. Ball’s flashy passing will create shot attempts for his teammates that the defense has no idea are coming. He can survey the floor very well in his 6’7” frame, while constantly being a threat to take his defender off the dribble and put the ball in the bottom of the net himself.

There is no question that the Wolves will benefit from Ball’s unique offensive ability to quarterback an offense. But there is some question about how often they will have him under center this season.

Last year, Ball played in 72 of 82 regular season games. But over the previous three seasons, he played in only 42.7% of the Charlotte Hornets’ games.

Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly believes many of the injuries that kept Ball off the court were “wonky" and “one-off” ailments. When Connelly asked Ball if he will play more than 72 games this season during Ball’s introductory press conference, in front of a pool of reporters, Ball responded with one word that made Connelly’s face turn red: "Hopefully."

“Don’t say hopefully,” Connelly responded with a chuckle.

Obviously, Ball cannot predict his injury fortunes right now. Saying he hopes to play more than 72 games is a realistic response. And in all honesty, if the Wolves can get 72 games out of Ball this regular season, that would be just fine.

LaMelo Ball has struggled to stay healthy during his NBA career. He must prove he can remain available during a Minnesota Timberwolves season that could feature a deep postseason run. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Ball must prove this season that his injury history is indeed one-off ailments that are not a reason to be concerned about his long-term health. The stakes are higher than ever before for Ball.

He knows the Wolves are trying to win a championship with him at point guard, so I wonder if that expectation will lead to him perhaps grinding through injuries more than he did during Charlotte’s losing seasons with him. That isn’t to say that Ball sat out with the Hornets because they were losing. But when a team isn’t making a playoff push, there is naturally less pressure for their best player to push themselves through injuries.

Regardless, the Wolves will need Ball to play at or near 72 regular season games, but will also need him to stay healthy enough for a postseason run much deeper than he has ever fought through.

Anthony Edwards

Can you remain engaged defensively?

Theoretically, the Timberwolves do not need Edwards to be a lockdown defender. There are plenty of stars around the league who lead their team in offense but don’t bring the same type of impact on the other end.

The thing with Edwards, though, is that he has shown he can be a two-way player. And it would help the Wolves if he could always be that type of player. We have all seen Edwards lock in on a ball handler, hound them until they turn the ball over, or pass it with him screaming in delight.

Anthony Edwards outstanding on-ball defense + steal pic.twitter.com/dy63Ksmiv8 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 11, 2025

Edwards is typically that ultra-competitive defender when guarding on-ball, especially in big moments late in games. Where he can struggle, however, is when the ball is elsewhere. When the focus of the possession is on the other side of the three-point line. All too often last season, the player Edwards was defending caught him ball-watching, and cut toward the rim for an open layup or an offensive rebound with Edwards a step behind.

With Ball alongside him this season, Edwards should be burning less energy on offense. The Wolves hope to set up more easy shot attempts for their superstar by way of Ball’s elite playmaking skills. Part of the hope with Ball’s arrival in Minnesota’s offense should be that his ability to set up the offense will keep Edwards fresher during games, aiding his defense with high energy.

Maybe then Finch will use Edwards as a point-of-attack defender more often. Doing so would allow him to keep Jaden McDaniels defending closer to the rim, where he has proven to be great.

The bar for improvement is undoubtedly set higher for Edwards than for others. He is already one of the NBA’s greatest scorers. He is already a 1A talent. But there is still room for Edwards to grow this season, and becoming a more consistent, all-around defender would greatly help the Wolves.

Jaden McDaniels

Can you guard stronger players?

Jaden McDaniels is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.8 points per game on 11.1 shot attempts with lights-out efficiency (51.5% on FGs and 41.2% on 3Ps) alongside two ball-dominant players.

McDaniels will remain as the third option this season next to Ball and Edwards. The Wolves are excited for what Ball’s passing can do for McDaniels’ offense. However, if he can average 15 points per game at similar splits this year, that will be great production once again for Minnesota’s third option.

The question with McDaniels entering a new season is usually whether he can take another leap offensively. But after last season, I believe the bigger question for McDaniels lies in the area that he has proven the most: defense.

Jaden McDaniels has proved himself as one of the NBA's best defenders against guards and wings. Can he maintain that same level of defensive excellence if asked to guard stronger, bigger forwards? Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on who Finch’s fifth starter is, McDaniels may have to defend more power forwards this season than normal. McDaniels typically defends guards and wings, and has done so at an All-NBA level. Finch has stated that he doesn’t necessarily see McDaniels as Minnesota’s starting power forward.

Perhaps Finch really wants to keep him guarding guards and wings this season. But even if that is Finch’s preference, with Minnesota’s overall lack of size beyond Gobert and Joan Berginer, McDaniels will likely be tasked to guard bigger players more often than he is used to.

If that is the case, McDaniels has the length to defend taller players. He has proven to be an effective low-man rim protector. But the obvious concern with McDaniels defending more like a power forward this season is his lack of size and strength.

Can he guard stronger forwards in the mid-range and sometimes around the rim? And can he do so while staying out of foul trouble? I believe that he can in certain matchups. But ultimately, it will be up to McDaniels to prove that true this season.

Rudy Gobert

Can you fit with LaMelo?

In my eyes, a successful season for Gobert doesn’t entail him reaching a level that we haven’t seen from him in a Wolves uniform. Rather, a successful season for him will be staying consistently involved in the offense.

The Wolves still believe that they can figure out ways to better utilize Gobert’s rim-running offensive abilities, particularly as a lob threat. And with the ball in LaMelo’s hands, there is reason to believe that the Wolves could, in theory, extract Gobert’s offense at a rate far more consistent than before.

However, the bigger question regarding Gobert is not whether or not he has a higher gear at age 34. Instead, the question centers around whether he can develop a chemistry, connection, and fit with Ball.

Gobert is not the type of talent that can blend in seamlessly with just anyone. Julius Randle needed time to get on the same page as Gobert. Edwards has never truly fostered a two-man game with him. And infamously, D’Angelo Russell developed an estranged relationship with Gobert because of the 7’1” big man’s struggles to catch certain passes.

Gobert can be a consistent, reliable threat on offense. We saw him become that player when sharing the floor with Mike Conley, who played with Gobert during their time together with the Utah Jazz. It will be imperative for the Wolves that they find ways to keep Gobert consistently involved in the offense this season. That starts with him and Ball developing the kind of connection that can enable that consistency.

LaMelo Ball possesses the passing and lob-throwing abilities to get the best out of Rudy Gobert's offensive skill set. It will be important for the Minnesota Timberwolves that it happens. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ball, Edwards, and most of the team recently visited Gobert in Paris, a trip that shows the two of them understand how important Gobert is to their championship aspirations right now. Additionally, Ball is the type of passing talent that the Wolves have never had with Gobert on the roster.

There is good reason to believe that Gobert will develop a productive relationship with his new point guard. But there is also evidence to show that partnership will not come naturally. Therefore, it will be important that Gobert—and the rest of the team—find ways to prove that he can fit with Ball this season. Minnesota’s ceiling with the two of them on the roster largely hinges on how well that connection can blossom into.

The Fifth Starter

Can you thrive in an off-ball role?

Regardless of who this player is on opening night in Miami, they must be willing and best suited to play an off-ball, complementary role.

Between Ball, Edwards, and McDaniels, the Wolves will have plenty of on-ball offensive creation in their starting lineup. Ideally, what Finch needs to round out that group is someone who is an efficient catch-and-shoot threat from the corners while being able to guard forwards.

Trey Lyles, who stands 6’10” and shot 43.5% from deep last season in Real Madrid, could be that player. So could Josh Green, who is 6’6” and shot 40.7% on catch-and-shoot threes over the last four seasons while stating that he would be comfortable defending power forwards if needed.

I don’t think Terrence Shannon Jr. is that player. He is best suited with the ball in his hands, and Finch should prioritize him in bench lineups that feature him as the primary ball handler.

I also think Ayo Dosunmu coming off the bench to make up for Naz Reid’s impact off the bench would best suit his scoring abilities. Although Dosunmu’s catch-and-shoot floor spacing would play well off Ball, Edwards, and McDaniels.

Jonathan Kuminga's rim running and athleticism could help the Minnesota Timberwolves. But his potential fit with the team will hinge on whether or not he can buy into playing a complementary role. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also have concerns about how Jonathan Kuminga would fit with the Wolves. He is an on-ball demanding player who shot 33.3% from deep last season. The Wolves need another forward, certainly, but Kuminga would only work in Minnesota if he could buy into focusing on defense, rebounding, and being a complementary piece on offense. And I believe that to be true for whoever emerges as Finch’s fifth starter.

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