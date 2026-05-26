Clippers Insider Has Blunt Reaction to Kawhi Leonard-Wolves Trade Rumor

There's a Kawhi Leonard-Timberwolves trade idea that has captured some attention on social media, but it's probably too good to be true. Scratch that. It's completely absurd and will never happen. Nonetheless, it caught our attention, so it's worth some dialogue.

What is it? Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and two first-round picks (2026 and 2033) for Leonard and Bradley Beal, who has a $5 million player option for 2026-27.

Is it realistic? "No. To be blunt, no," said Law Murray, the Clippers beat reporter for The Athletic, who was presented with a series of trades for Leonard by the host of the Third Apron podcast, Yossi Gozlan.

Gozlan tossed three trade ideas at Murray. One featured the aforementioned package from Minnesota, while the others provided less appealing (in Murray's eyes) options from the Warriors and Heat.

"The Timberwolves one is probably the best of those. It actually makes pretty good sense for Minnesota. I’m sure Minnesota would love to pair (Jaden) McDaniels, who works out with Kawhi, with Anthony Edwards," Murray reacted.

"That allows them to look at next season and say, 'We can take another leap here,’ whereas the Clippers would get the better players out of all those guys who you're saying could come back to the Clippers. It's not the best draft capital, but it's the best players, and guys who are probably a little bit closer in terms of their deals are going to be up soon enough where you can move on from them."

But again, it's an out-of-the-air trade proposal that doesn't align with the direction the Clippers appear to be going. Murray has put it on record that Los Angeles would like to keep Leonard and point guard Darius Garland, and find another guard with the No. 5 pick in the draft.

"The best case is the Clippers just keeping Kawhi and making it work, because Kawhi is clearly the best of those players, and I don't think that draft capital is worth trading him for the dudes who would be coming back. Like the floor of those dudes are in the basement. That's a problem," Murray added.

It ain't happening, but this would be fun...

Ayo Dosunmu Anthony Edwards Kawhi Leonard Jaden McDaniels Joel Beringer Naz Reid TJ Shannon Bradley Beal Mike Conley Rocco Zikarsky Donte DiVincenzo (injured)

The trade would actually make it EASIER for Minnesota to sign Dosunmu because they'd be saving money by trading Gobert and Randle for Leonard and Beal.

That's the kind of lineup that might give the Spurs and Thunder a run for their money in the West, even if it would only be a one-year ride before Leonard is eligible for free agency after the 2026-27 season. In that scenario, Minnesota would get off of the Gobert and Randle contracts, who both have player options in 2027, and have a ton of cap space to either re-sign Leonard or go big-game hunting elsewhere.

Overall, it's a stupid idea for the Clippers unless they're hellbent on stocking up their 2033 draft capital. Hey, Minnesota might be garbage by 2033, so an unprotected or lightly protected pick seven years from now might be really valuable!