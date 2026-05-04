Edwards Now 'Expected to Play,' But Wolves Will Remain Down a Key Piece
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This appears to be happening.
Earlier on Monday, the reporting on Anthony Edwards from ESPN's Shams Charania was that the Timberwolves' superstar guard was "pushing to play" in tonight's Game 1 against the Spurs, but that a decision had not yet been made.
Three hours later, Charania has reported that Edwards is now "expected to play" if he avoids any sort of setback in pregame warmups this evening. He has apparently received medical clearance and will get the final OK if he goes through his pregame routine without issue.
"Edwards has tried multiple treatments over the last several days, including hyperbaric chamber sessions, to expedite his timetable," Charania added. "He will go through his pregame warmups with the plan to play. For the Wolves, an unforeseen healing period over the last 24 hours that has Edwards ready for Game 1."
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the top local insider who covers the Timberwolves, has also reported that Edwards is planning to play, though the wording of his tweet is notable. "The exact role is still being discussed, but he's ready to give it a go," Krawczynski wrote.
Does "exact role" refer to potential minutes restrictions for Edwards? Or could it indicate that he might be active but not used in the same way? Speculatively, could we see Edwards handling the ball less and spending more time off of the ball as a catch-and-shoot option?
Regardless of what it looks like, it's pretty stunning that Edwards is ready to go at this juncture, just nine days removed from suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. That is almost always a multi-week injury, and up until today, the anticipation was merely that Edwards had a chance to return at some point towards the middle or back end of this second-round series.
But he's Wolverine, as some teammates call him. And despite still being officially listed as questionable, it sounds like Ant is going to be out there for Game 1 tonight.
Dosunmu remains out
In bad Timberwolves injury news, guard Ayo Dosunmu — who broke out with 43 points in the game where Edwards got hurt — will miss a second straight contest due to right calf soreness, according to the team's updated injury report. That's a tough blow for a Minnesota team that is already without Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) for the remainder of the season.
Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points and shot over 41 percent from deep in 24 regular season games with the Wolves, who acquired him from the Bulls before the deadline. He then averaged 21.8 points and shot over 54 percent from deep in the first five games against the Nuggets before missing Game 6. It's not exactly clear what happened to Dosunmu in or after Game 5 that has led to now a two-game absence.
Assuming Edwards plays and starts, the Wolves' projected rotation likely looks like this:
- Mike Conley / Bones Hyland
- Anthony Edwards / Terrence Shannon Jr.
- Jaden McDaniels
- Julius Randle / Kyle Anderson
- Rudy Gobert / Naz Reid
Tip-off is expected to be around 8:42 p.m. CT on NBCSN and Peacock.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz