Jaden McDaniels Doubles Down, Suggests Nuggets Aren't In The Wolves' Class

Jaden McDaniels isn't letting the beef with the Nuggets go.

The forward took a starring role in Minnesota's 4-2 series win over the Nuggets, stepping up after superstar Anthony Edwards suffered a knee injury in Game 4. Only scoring 13 points in Minnesota's Game 5 loss, McDaniels closed with a game-high 32 points in Thursday's clincher.

Off the court, McDaniels gave a now-famous rant after Game 2, calling out Denver's players and their, in his assessment, lack of defensive ability.

In the wake of Thursday's win, McDaniels didn't back away from his feelings toward the Nuggets. Squaring off for the third time in the last four postseasons, the Timberwolves and Nuggets matchup has emerged into one of the league's best rivalries.

McDaniels is willing to concede that it is a rivalry but not as much as others are making out because of Denver's lack of recent success against Minnesota.

"You could say it's a rivalry," Jaden said Friday when asked about the series on ESPN's NBA Today. "It's up there now. I don't know if we can anymore after we beat them like two, three times, but it's cool."

When asked if he was insinuating that Denver is no longer in the "same class" because the Wolves have won two series in a row, McDaniels, with a wry smile, responded: "Basically."

McDaniels shot 52% from the field during Thursday's Game 6 win. His accurate shooting and increased points were a culmination of a season in which he evolved from just an elite defender into a legitimate two-way threat.

"Yeah, I'd probably say it's up there for sure," said McDaniels when asked if this was the best he's ever played. "Other than when I was in high school but this is the biggest stage. So yeah, I'll count this as the best series, best game I've ever played for sure."

"Yeah, I would count this as the best series, the best games, I've ever played."



Jaden McDaniels joins NBA Today after a dramatic Game 6 win 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Wgd8Yk9tV9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 1, 2026

McDaniels' defense was on full display throughout the series, as he handily shut down Jamal Murray, who made just 15 of 47 shots when covered by the Wolves' forward. However, he wasn't the only Wolves player to come out of the first round series earning praise for their defensive work.

Wolves center Rudy Gobert put on a masterclass defensive effort throughout the series, as he primarily worked on shutting down three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Denver's star center struggled for consistency throughout the series, shooting sub-.400 three times. A career 36% shooter from three-point range, Jokic shot just 7 of 36 (19%) from beyond the arc in the series.

When asked about Gobert, McDaniels praised his selflessness and even noted the four-time Defensive Player of the Year likely has a chip on his shoulder after being snubbed for his fifth DPOY.

"Rudy, he's a great teammate," said McDaniels. "I mean, he always wants to see us a succeed. For me especially, he's always making sure I'm OK, on the right page. He's the toughest person I've seen do this to Jokic and that's just the work he's put in. I know he's got a chip on his shoulder, not being on the list for defensive player of the year. We got another matchup next with Wemby, and I know he's going to be ready for it. So, it's just great to see him play like this."

After battling Jokic for the past six games, Gobert's next battle comes against fellow Frenchman, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. Minnesota will take on the 62-20 Spurs in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, with Game 1 set to tip off Monday night in San Antonio.

When asked about his assessment of the Wolves' second round opponent, McDaniels refrained from the trash talking he displayed against the Nuggets, instead choosing to focus on what's important for Minnesota in the upcoming series.

"If we stay together, we stay locked in, and just be listening to our coach and just stay together, that's what got us through this series," said McDaniels. "Through injuries, through everything. So, just staying together, I feel we can beat anybody."