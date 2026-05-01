Seven Turnovers, Eight Players, 94 Shots: How the Wolves Eliminated Denver

Denver is dead.

Minnesota, albeit dealing with a ton of injuries, is alive and well after shocking the Nuggets 110-98 to win Game 6 and the best-of-seven playoff series. The win sends Minnesota to the second round against the San Antonio Spurs, while NIkola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets go home for the summer.

Here's all the juicy stuff that stood out on a night in which Minnesota played without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu, and Kyle Anderson.

The scary stat entering Game 6 proved accurate

We told you that Denver should be scared after Minnesota turned the ball over 25 times in Game 5 and only attempted two fewer shots and two fewer free throws than the Nuggets. How that happens is one of the world's great mysteries, but the team that dominates in shots taken is always going to have a chance to win, and that's exactly what happened in Game 6 as Minnesota attempted 94 shots compared to 75 for Denver.

That's what happens when Minnesota kills the Nuggets on the glass and limits turnovers to SEVEN.

Triple technical fouls after Jokic, Clark, Reid skirmish

With 9:47 left in the fourth quarter and the Wolves leading by six, Jaylen Clark gave Jokic a light left-handed push in the back, and Jokic responded with a two-handed shove and then flopped as Clark defended himself. Naz Reid also entered the fray and shoved Jokic.

Reid, Clark, and Jokic were called for technicals, and after a free throw for the Nuggets, play resumed.

Jaylen Clark and Nikola Jokic get involved in a scuffle 🍿pic.twitter.com/n3VF6vAUuW — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 1, 2026

Terrence Shannon Jr. answered the call

Having played nothing but garbage time minutes most of the season, TJ Shannon entered the starting lineup and gave Minnesota the boost they needed without Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, and Donte DiVincenzo, blowing through Denver's defense time and time again to finish with 24 points.

He hit a huge three to beat the shot clock for a 96-88 lead with just under six minutes to go, and he blew by Murray for an and-1 layup with 1:43 left to give Minnesota a 103-97 lead.

The BIG lineup worked

How about Finch rolling the dice on a huge lineup featuring Shannon, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert?

The bold move paid off big time, as that group outscored the Nuggets by 11 points in the first half, and it was the lineup Finch called upon with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter, when they turned a 98-95 lead into a 108-98 lead until Mike Conley replaced Reid with 55 seconds to go.

Jaden McDaniels was a two-way killer

McDaniels was a ferocious competitor on both ends of the floor. Not only did he score a career-high 32 points, but he also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out three assists, and didn't turn the ball over. And his 19-foot jumper over Murray with 1:06 left in the game put the Wolves up by seven points, 105-98.

He also made life miserable for Murray, helping hold him to 12 points on 4 of 17 shooting.

Naz Reid had his best game of the series

The big man provided 33 huge minutes off the bench, scoring 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. He had 17 points and nine rebounds in Game 4, and he followed that with 12 points and eight rebounds in Game 5.

Eating the Nuggets alive in the paint

The Wolves had 52 points in the paint through three quarters, and they ended the night by outscoring the defenseless Nuggets 64-40 in the paint. Just absurdly dominant, continuing a series-long trend that also saw Minnesota hammer Denver in the paint by a combined 122-76 in Games 3 and 4.

Combined in Minnesota's wins in Games 3, 4, and 6, they pummeled the Nuggets 186-116 in the paint.

Nikola Jokic vs. Rudy Gobert

Jokic always stuffs the stat sheet, but he is one of the biggest liabilities on defense in the entire NBA.

Almost every time a Minnesota player attacked the interior, Jokic provided zero resistance. On the other side, Gobert challenged and changed shots 15 feet and in. Gobert might have forced as many missed shots as Jokic had made shots, which is an observation the stat show won't always show.

In the end, Gobert was almost as close to a triple-double as Jokic.

Jokic: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists

Gobert: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks