Micah Nori Reportedly Emerges as Finalist in Two Head Coaching Searches

Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori is potentially one step closer to landing his first NBA head coaching job.

The in-demand coach has been labeled a finalist for both the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls' vacant head coaching jobs, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

"The Bulls, league sources say, have begun bringing select candidates to Chicago for in-person interviews this week following the team's array of virtual meetings in search of the successor to Billy Donovan as head coach," wrote Stein and Fischer on Tuesday. "Trail Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter, Hawks assistant coach Ryan Schmidt and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori are among the Chicago finalists, sources say."

Late last week, Stein reported that Nori is among three finalists for the Portland gig.

"Sources tell The Stein Line that three of the five finalists we identified last week remain under consideration for the full-time post in Portland: Minnesota’s Nori, Boston’s Tyler Lashbrook and Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter," wrote Stein.

Stein added that progress toward making a decision in Portland is slowed due to Blazers owner Tom Dundon being wrapped up in the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes — another team he owns — and their trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nori has been a popular name in recent head coaching cycles, interviewing with the Lakers, Pistons, Cavaliers, and the Knicks in previous years. He was even a finalist for the Knicks job last year before New York hired Mike Brown, who has taken the team to the NBA Finals this season.

The Wolves assistant has been named in Dallas's search for a new head coach to replace Jason Kidd this offseason. However, in an interview with SiriusXM last week, Nori said he hasn't "heard anything really from Dallas." Nori mentioned that, at the time, he had "feelers" out with the Bulls and Blazers, though he acknowledged that neither of the conversations were "too serious" at the moment.

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson added to the Chicago reporting, confirming that Nori is among the finalists, and that a decision could come as soon as "late this week/early next week."

Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt, Trail Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter and assistant Wes Unseld Jr. (@TheSteinLine 1st). We also discussed likelihood of Unseld Jr. and potentially other assistants staying on staff if Unseld Jr. isn’t the hire — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 10, 2026

Nori has been with the Wolves since 2021, when Chris Finch was hired as the team's head coach. As the Wolves have developed into a perennial contender, Nori's stock has risen over the past couple of seasons. With the increased interest in his services, it appears it is only a matter of time before some team hires the 52-year-old away from Minnesota.