'Ethical basketball': Internet reacts to thrilling Edwards-Wembanyama duel

One thing that's clear coming out of Saturday night's Timberwolves-Spurs thriller is that there's a lot of mutual respect between these two fan bases and the two superstar players who dominated the night, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama.

The Wolves and the Thunder have a rivalry with some real disdain. Same with the Wolves and Nuggets, even if Edwards and Nikola Jokic have lots of respect for one another. The Spurs and Thunder are the same way. With some of the league's top superstars — Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic in particular — there are real frustrations from fans, coaches, and players about flopping and foul baiting.

Edwards and Wembanyama don't do much of that. Ant will get frustrated with the officials when he doesn't get a call, but he isn't one to hunt for fouls or throw his body around in an effort to draw whistles. He tends to put his head down and go get buckets. Wemby is similar. It helps to be 7'5" or however he tall he is to go along with his immense skill, but he's not a foul baiter either.

On Saturday night, Edwards made 19 field goals and 8 free throws on his way to a career-high 55 points. Wembanyama made 12 field goals and 11 free throws for his 39 points. They both get to the free throw line because they're so difficult to stop — especially Wemby, with his unique size — but that's not what they're known for.

They both play "ethical basketball," to borrow a term that Wembanyama used earlier this season. And perhaps in part because of that, they seem to have a lot of respect for each other.

"They've got Wemby..."⬇️

-Asked Anthony Edwards what it is about the #Spurs that brings out some of his best



About going toe-to-toe w/Vic...

"I love it. I wish we could've just move everybody out of the way...me vs. him"



On who would win 1-1 in that scenario

"Me"

-Ant#PorVida pic.twitter.com/45Ey2TtUbi — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 18, 2026

Spurs Victor Wembanyama talks Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards… says it’s an honor to have the best players go as hard as they can, says it makes the Spurs better, and it’s a sign of respect.



Full: @spurfectblog #PorVida pic.twitter.com/YFFrI5hA1A — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) January 18, 2026

Timberwolves fans and Spurs fans seem to have a lot of respect for each other, too.

"Anthony Edwards plays ethical basketball," tweeted a prominent Spurs fan page after the game. "No bs, no foul baiting, just straight buckets and trash talking. I respect it." That post has over 35,000 likes.

Anthony Edwards plays ethical basketball



No bs, no foul baiting, just straight buckets and trash talking



I respect it — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) January 18, 2026

There are plenty of other examples of that sentiment on social media.

Can we just say, genuinely, shoutout Anthony Edwards. That was such a fun battle to watch and that man was HOOPING. Nothing but respect for the player he is and can’t wait for more matchups between the two young ballers https://t.co/bIJjhdCNuA — Spurs Jackals (@SpursJackals) January 18, 2026

The mutual respect between Ant and Wemby fans after that game has been highly refreshing — Wemby Central 👽 (@WembyCentral) January 18, 2026

Nah man Anthony Edward’s is better than SGA… SGA never put fear in my heart like this as a spurs fan ngl. — AyoDiamante (@DiamanteAyo) January 18, 2026

Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards in 2026



Love the respect this 2 superstars clearly have for each other pic.twitter.com/mjE4mXtt3a — The Spurs Way (@zachmontana210) January 18, 2026

Beyond the respect element, this was about as good as it gets in the NBA in terms of entertainment value. We saw two superstars, at 24 and 22 years old, performing at the peak of their (current) powers. They looked like the two future faces of the league — and two guys who will be battling for MVP awards and championships for a long time.

Every Anthony Edwards & Victor Wembanyama bucket from that epic 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/G64CMY5rPt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 18, 2026

Give me 10 more years of Wemby vs. Ant. — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) January 18, 2026

How do you watch this & not call these 2 the future of the NBA

pic.twitter.com/BkSPdNKKI4 — Six (@SixZamier) January 18, 2026

"Over the years, I will try and block him more than he dunks on me.”



— Victor Wembanyama on Anthony Edwards saying he’ll try and dunk on him one day. 👀🍿



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/8uz4IDdtom — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 18, 2026

