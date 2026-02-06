Giannis, LaMelo Ball Are Two Names to Watch for the Wolves This Summer

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beefed up the roster by trading Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for guard Ayo Dosunmu and small forward Julian Phillips.

That sets the Timberwolves up with an improved rotation, with Dosunmu joining Naz Reid, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark, Joan Beringer, and Terrence Shannon, Jr. (when he's healthy) as the primary bench options, with Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup.

Minnesota still has an open roster spot after bringing back Mike Conley, and that spot could go to someone in the buyout market. If it's not Johnny Juzang, players available in the buyout market include Kyle Anderson, Chris Paul, Cam Thomas, Khris Middleton, Chris Boucher, and Lonzo Ball.

While the buyout market will be settled soon enough, the intriguing rumors before Thursday's trade deadline came and went will be worth monitoring after the season. Namely, Minnesota's pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo and alleged interest in LaMelo Ball.

"Very possible the Wolves re-engage this summer on Giannis," said Jon Krawczynski, the most plugged-in Timbrerwolves reporter who said Milwaukee didn't appear to be seriously entertaining a Giannis trade before the deadline.

Minnesota will have its 2026 first-round pick (which will be the lower pick between theirs and Detroit) to add to any package they offer for Giannis this summer. Whether it's enough to contend with offers that other suitors, like the Warriors, Heat, Blazers, Lakers, and Knicks might be able to offer is unknown, but the Giannis sweepstakes will be worth monitoring again in June.

As for Ball, NBA insider Chris Haynes said Minnesota made a run at him before the deadline.

"I was told that they checked in with Charlotte and was trying to figure out a way to see if anything could materialize," Haynes said. "I was told that the general manager with the Hornets, Jeff Peterson, he wants to give this core group time to gel and figure things out. That's why he didn't trade any members of the core. They want to see what they can accomplish the duration of the season. He said they're owed that right to see what they can do.

"We'll see what happens in the offseason as it pertains to Charlotte and their core pieces, but Minnesota, they were out there, aggressive, trying to bring a star to help alongside with Anthony Edwards."

Minnesota will undoubtedly be in the playoffs again this season, but if they don't get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals, it could be time for some roster changes — and we already have two big names to monitor when the season ends.

