Timberwolves Land Ayo Dosunmu From Bulls in Deadline Day Trade

Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves have made a big addition on NBA trade deadline day, according to multiple reports. It's not Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they've acquired Chicago Bulls guard/wing Ayo Dosunmu, who will provide much-needed shooting and defense off of their bench.

Just in: The Chicago Bulls have traded Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DOzVoArBsL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Wolves are sending point guard Rob Dillingham, forward Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks to the Bulls for Dosunmu and wing Julian Phillips. Neither Dillingham nor Miller had been in Minnesota's rotation this season.

Dosunmu, 26, is averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists, and 3 rebounds per game this season for Chicago, while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 45 percent from three, and nearly 86 percent from the free throw line. He's been remarkably efficient, with an effective field goal percentage just over .600.

A 6'4", 200-pound shooting guard, Dosunmu will be a big pickup for Chris Finch's bench. The Wolves needed someone else who can score, shoot, and defend to join their rotation. Dosunmu isn't a point guard, but he can also handle the ball when he's on the floor.

Notably, Dosunmu is on an expiring contract, so there's no guarantee he'll remain with Minnesota past this season. However, the Wolves will have the flexibility to re-sign him on a new contract, and trading for him now allows them to make a better offer than they otherwise could've in free agency.

Ayo Dosunmu at Target Center in 2024 | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The three-point shooting is probably due for some regression, considering Dosunmu shot 33 percent from deep last season. But he was at 40 percent in 2023-24 and is close to 38 percent from deep in his five-year career. He should get plenty of high-quality looks while playing alongside the Wolves' other dynamic offensive weapons.

A Chicago native who attended the University of Illinois, Dosunmu was an All-American as a junior and was then drafted 38th overall in the second round in 2021. For his career, he's played in 324 regular season games, making 164 starts. He's averaged just under 11 points in his career on around 28 minutes a night, shooting 50.4 percent from the field.

Two years ago, the Wolves traded a future first-round pick and a pick swap to the Spurs to land the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft and select Dillingham as their point guard of the future. It never really panned out that way. Dillingham averaged 4 points per game in 10 minutes over his two seasons, shooting below 40 percent from the field. He showed flashes of potential but spent most of the two seasons on the outside of Finch's rotation looking in.

Rob Dillingham | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Still just 21 years old, Dillingham should get more of an opportunity to show what he can do with the Bulls. His remaining upside and contract helped make this deal work.

Miller and Phillips are both reserve forwards who weren't in their respective teams' rotations, although Phillips has played a bit more. He's a 6'6" former second-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee who has struggled from three in his NBA career (32.5 percent).

