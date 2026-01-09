Kevin Garnett gives hints about his role as Wolves ambassador

For the first time since the Wolves announced a reunion with franchise great Kevin Garnett, the Big Ticket himself has discussed his new role with the team. While details are sparse, Garnett's excitement and passion for the organization came through when he discussed his role on the latest episode of his podcast.

"They got a good vision," Garnett said of Wolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. "I like how they seeing the Wolves for the next five to ten years and the, you know, what they trying to do. So, it's fitting."

In December, the Wolves announced that Garnett and the organization had mended long-broken fences, and that the Wolves legend would be returning in a new ambassador role. Along with the announcement came the news that KG would, at long last, have his jersey retired.

"I think this first part of ambassadorship to kind of reestablish myself back. I ain't been back in Minny in a minute," Garnett explained. "I'll be jumping into the community because I know the community."

When asked by co-host Paul Pierce about his level of involvement in team decision-making, Garnett wouldn't elaborate, only saying, "We're going to talk."

"It's a good start, man," continued Garnett. "You know, I like what Alex and Marc are talking about, man. And yeah, when you done built something, man, you come back to it, you want to see how it is. So yeah, I'm eager to get back there. And two, the world's now changed. Ten years away from something. Twenty years away from something, right? You know, something is totally different. So yeah, I'm gassed to get back."

Garnett indicated that while he doesn't have an interest in coaching, he does want to be able to mentor players, offering insight and advice from his legendary NBA career.

"I want to be able to influence some of the players," said Garnett. "You know, I love (Jaden) McDaniels. I love Naz Reid. Obviously, Ant-Man is everything. I think I can bring something. So yeah, this is just a good look, man."

During his Hall of Fame career, Garnett won numerous awards: MVP (2003-04), 15-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA, four-time rebounding champion, Defensive Player of the Year (2007-08), and 12-time All-Defense. He was also a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

"I just know me. I'm probably better as a mentor." Garnett said. "I'm better at training. I'm better at putting boots on the ground. So, to be able to influence from seeing it and knowledge to be exchanged through conversation, that's when I'm gas because I think there's a lot of things, these guys can use some of these things that I've actually been through and some of the things I can share with them."

