Naz Reid optimistic that Anthony Edwards will return fast from hamstring
Naz Reid is going to have to be a beast if Anthony Edwards misses any time after leaving Sunday night's win over the Pacers with right-hamstring tightness.
That said, Reid thinks there's a chance that Edwards plays Monday night against Denver.
"Just be us," Reid said when asked what the Wolves have to do without Edwards. "I think we can all pick up the load and do what we do best. We don't have to overreact. Just do what we've been doing and be consistent. Obviously, having Ant is a luxury, but I think he'll be alright. I think he'll play tomorrow. We've seen this plenty of times before."
Edwards has returned quickly after appearing in agony on the court after turning his ankle so many times in the past that he seems invincible. But this isn't an ankle injury. It's a soft-tissue injury, which can been hell on explosive athletes. One false move and tightness can turn into a tear, knocking a superhuman athlete out for months.
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 50 games in 2022-23 when he suffered a serious calf strain. That's just one example of a soft-tissue injury wreaking havoc on the Minnesota sports scene.
Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has twice been slowed significantly by a hamstring strain in his career. Twins star Royce Lewis has been wrecked by hamstring and quad strains. The Vikings had to place running back Aaron Jones and linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve already this season because of hamstring strains.
Without Edwards, the Wolves will have to get creative with lineup combinations. The starting lineup will certainly look different, perhaps forcing head coach Chris Finch to put 38-year-old Mike Conley back in the first five alongside Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
Interestingly, Finch didn't give Terrence Shannon Jr. more time on the court after Edwards went to the locker room. Shannon played only 10 minutes, while Conley's minutes jumped to 25, and Bones Hyland's minutes increased to 19. Conley played just 22 combined minutes against the Blazers and Lakers, and Hyland was on the floor for a combined 24 minutes in the first two games.
We'll find out more Monday when the Wolves host the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. CT.