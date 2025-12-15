Bones Hyland steps up as depleted Wolves pull away to dump Kings
Missing three big pieces, the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 117-103 Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota started the night without Anthony Edwards (foot soreness) and Mike Conley (right Achilles tendinopathy), and they lost Rudy Gobert midway through the third quarter when he was ruled out due to personal reasons.
Down three big names, the Wolves, who trailed by one at the half, won the third quarter 37-32 and dominated the fourth quarter 29-19. Julius Randle led the Wolves with 24 points, while Jaden McDaniels (21), Naz Reid (20), Donte DiVincenzo (18), and Bones Hyland (18) all scored in double figures.
- Jaden McDaniels: 21 points, 4 rebounds
- Julius Randle: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
- Bones Hyland: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists
- Donte DiVincenzo: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
- Rudy Gobert: 7 points, 12 rebounds in 20 minutes
- Naz Reid: 20 points, 11 rebounds
- Jaylen Clark: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 turnovers
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting
- Rob Dillingham: 5 points, 3 assists in 12 minutes
Hyland started his second straight game, but unlike Friday night against the Warriors, he finished this game. Against the Warriors, he played five minutes before a knee contusion knocked him out for the rest of the game. He scored a season-high 18 points, making 6 of 10 shots in 35 minutes.
At 17-9, the Wolves have won seven of eight overall and are sixth in the Western Conference, well within striking distance of the teams ahead of them: Lakers (17-7), Spurs (18-7), Rockets (16-6), and Nuggets (18-6). Oklahoma (24-2) is far and away the top team in the West.
Health will be the focus for the next three days before the Wolves are back in action Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
