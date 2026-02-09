All Timberwolves

Wolves Could Get Terrence Shannon Jr. Back After the All-Star Break

With Shannon's health improving, and Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson possibly reuniting with Minnesota via the buyout market, the Wolves' depth could rapidly improve.
Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Terrence Shannon Jr. still has a chance to be a key contributor for the Timberwolves this season, and his opportunity could come after the All-Star break.

Minnesota announced Monday that Shannon, who hasn't played in more than six weeks because of a foot injury, has been cleared for five-on-five basketball and will begin a rehab assignment with the Iowa Wolves in the G League on Tuesday.

Shannon will be reevaluated during the NBA All-Star break, at which point he could return to the Wolves' rotation. That means he could be back in the lineup, in his typical reserve role, on Feb. 20.

The Wolves have two games before the break, and both are at home against Atlanta on Monday and Dallas on Wednesday.

Shannon has been out since Dec. 27 with a left foot abductor hallucis strain.

According to Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Centers, it's similar to plantar fasciitis: "The abductor hallucis muscle is located on the inner border of the foot. This muscle bends the big toe and moves it out to the side. More importantly, it supports the medial longitudinal arch, located on the inside border of the foot. The abductor hallucis is a common area for people to experience foot pain. However, it is often mistaken for other conditions, such as plantar fasciitis."

Once Shannon is back, Minnesota's bench rotation could feature him along with Naz Reid, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark, and Joan Beringer. Minnesota is also expected bring back point guard Mike Conley on the buyout market, and there are rumors that they could also sign Kyle Anderson.

Here's a hypothetical starting five, followed by the top bench options and then the possible options off the bench once the buyout market is settled.

Starters

Top bench options

Possible options

Anthony Edwards

Naz Reid

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Jaden McDaniels

Ayo Dosunmu

Jaylen Clark

Julius Randle

Bones Hyland

Joan Beringer

Rudy Gobert

Kyle Anderson

Donte DiVincenzo

Mike Conley

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

