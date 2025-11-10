Wolves set franchise record in blowout win over Kings
After lighting up the Jazz for 137 points on Friday, the Timberwolves scored 144 points in a win over the Kings on Sunday night. The 281 combined points are the most Minnesota has scored in a two-game span in franchise history.
Against Utah, the Wolves shot 56.8% overall and made 17 of 36 threes (47.2%). Against Sacramento, Minnesota 53.6% overall and made 18 of 46 threes (39.1%). They put up 88 shots against Utah and a whopping 97 attempts in Sacramento, while going a combined 42 of 51 a the free-throw line.
Everyone was a star Sunday night, though none brighter than Rudy Gobert, who finished with 19 points on 9 of 10 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and a season-high five blocks.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points, while Jaden McDaniels stayed hot with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Julius Randle scored 19 points, while Naz Reid (13), Jaylen Clark (11) and Rob Dillingham (11) all reached double-figure scoring.
"Another complete game both ends of the floor. I thought we were really sharp, which is what we needed to be. Built on the performance of the other day and continued into today. Really pleased with how we're starting games defensively," head coach Chris Finch said.
At 6-4, the Timberwolves have won two consecutive games entering Monday night's game against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. That'll complete a stretch of three games in four nights, and give them a well-earned break Tuesday-Thursday before they return to action Friday night at home against the Kings.