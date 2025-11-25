Wolves struggling to find offensive rhythm after another late-game collapse

The Timberwolves' latest road trip has not gone to plan. They took an eight-point lead with 1:09 to go against the Suns on Friday night before ultimately losing by one. They led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter against the Kings on Monday night, before eventually losing in overtime.

They played well enough to win both games. Anthony Edwards had 41 points on Friday and 43 points on Monday. Julius Randle averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the last two games, but they've not been able to close.

"We're struggling right now to find a good rhythm offensively, all around. So, we gotta get back to the way we were playing about a week ago when it comes to offense," head coach Finch said after Monday's game. "A lot of things we were doing then are missing now."

The Wolves scored at least 120 points in six of seven games before failing to reach that mark in back-to-back games for the first time since their first two games of the season.

Three-point shooting is an obvious place to look for improvement. Minnesota is tied for third in the NBA with a 37.8% mark from long range this season, but its been below that number in two straight games, with a 32% night against the Suns, and 31% against the Kings. That's not just the only place to look.

"Inability to rebound in the clutch certainly hurts tonight, too. Obviously, turnovers, a bunch of silly ones too, in transition. Those were the primary things," Finch said after Monday's loss.

The Timberwolves had 19 turnovers against the Suns and 17 more against the Kings, which is above their average of 15.4 per game this season. They've struggled to rebound all season, ranking in a tie for 19th in the NBA with 43.6 rebounds per game. They were out-rebounded by eight against Phoenix, and then they actually out-rebounded the Kings by six, but not when it mattered most.

Things won't get easier for the Wolves as they head to Oklahoma City to face the defending NBA champions on Wednesday night. It will then be a pair of home games against Boston and San Antonio to round out the month of November. At 10-7, Minnesota currently has the seventh-best record in the Western Conference.

