Reggie Miller Says It's Time for the Wolves to Make a Lineup Change. Is He Right?

The Timberwolves had a few moments, but they were dominated for the better part of Tuesday night's Game 5, which resulted in a 126-97 win for the Spurs. Their blowout loss sets up a win-or-go-home Game 6 on Friday night at the Target Center.

The Wolves have now been blown out twice in this series, and they might need a little magic on Friday night to stay alive. Analyst and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, during the NBC broadcast on Tuesday, suggested that Minnesota should make a lineup change before Game 6.

"I think you've got to make a lineup change. I love Rudy Gobert. I love what he has stood for throughout his career, but if he's not going to give you anything in the post, if he's going to struggle offensively, to me their best lineup is when they go small, bring in Naz Reid," Miller said at the end of Game 5.

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) blocks the shot attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Miller has often shared opinions about Gobert during broadcasts, but he might be right this time. Gobert was tremendous in the first round against Denver and even in Game 1 against San Antonio. But he has struggled with just 8.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest since that Game 1, which has coincided with Victor Wembanyama elevating his performance.

"Minnesota's so good when they get to the rim and attack, they can't do that when Rudy is on the floor," Miller continued.

It's hard to replace Gobert's defensive consistency with anyone else on the roster, but he hasn't been very consistent as of late. San Antonio has more points in the paint that Minnesota in every game this series, and it hasn't been relatively close over the last four. The Spurs have out-scored the Wolves in the paint by an average of 17.5 points per game since Game 1.

Gobert has elevated Minnesota's post defense throughout his four-year stint with the franchise, but that has not happened in this series. Reid has more points than Gobert in every game this series, so it might be time to make a change.

Reid is already playing more minutes than Gobert against the Spurs, which was not the case against Denver, so a starting lineup change wouldn't be too drastic. Matching Gobert up with Luke Kornet in the second unit might give Minnesota more of an advantage. Reid would present something different to start the game.

What Minnesota really needs to find is more offensive production from Julius Randle. He's averaging just 14.8 points per game this series on 36.6% shooting from the field. His 1.6 assists per game has severely hurt the Wolves' ball movement with Donte DiVincenzo also out due to injury.

Reid is shooting 50.0% from the field and 46.2% from three in this series. Moving him into the starting lineup in Game 6 might be the magic Minnesota needs. Whether that's in place of Gobert or Randle is a decision Chris Finch may need to make.