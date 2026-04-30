Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon may be the most important non-All-Star in the NBA Playoffs, and his absence has been a major reason why Denver trails the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-2 in their first-round series.

Gordon, who is dealing with left calf tightness, missed Denver's Game 5 win earlier this week, and he's officially listed as questionable for Game 6. The questionable tag doesn't mean a ton for Gordon, as the Nuggets have given him that designation in multiple games in this series. So, while it may feel like an upgrade in his status, the veteran forward is truly a game-time decision on Thursday night.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman said earlier in the week that the team was preparing like both Gordon and Peyton Watson (who has been ruled out) would not play in Game 6.

Nuggets coach David Adelman said he has "no idea" if either Aaron Gordon or Peyton Watson can get back in time for Game 6 on Thursday night. Extra day off between games. He said Denver will prepare as if both wings remain out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 28, 2026

Even with Gordon's status up in the air, Denver is a 5.5-point road favorite in the odds at DraftKings for Game 6. The Nuggets won Game 5 with relative ease with Anthony Edwards out for Minnesota, and oddsmakers clearly believe that Denver has what it takes to rebound from a 3-1 series deficit.

Denver is actualy favored to win this series with Edwards out, even though Gordon and Watson are both on the shelf. The Nuggets are looking to complete the 14th 3-1 series comeback in NBA history.

This season, Gordon's impact on the Nuggets cannot be understated. Denver was 27-9 in the regular season when the former lottery pick was in the lineup and 27-19 when he was out. In the playoffs, Gordon has appeared in three games (he left Game 4 early), averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

If Gordon is able to suit up, the odds for Game 6 should move slightly in Denver's favor on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .