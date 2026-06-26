Timberwolves Unveil Summer League Schedule; Who Will be on the Team?

The Timberwolves will play four games in the Las Vegas Summer League, but Minnesota has yet to reveal what the roster will look like.

The good news is that all four games will be available to watch, although three of the four will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.

July 9: Wolves vs. Pelicans, 2:30 p.m. (Prime)

July 11: Wolves vs. Nuggets, 6:30 p.m. (Prime)

July 13: Wolves vs. Blazers, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 15: Wolves vs. Pacers, 2:30 p.m. (Prime)

Isaiah Evans, the No. 33 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft, will be one of the must-see players for the Timberwolves in Vegas. Assuming he's healthy, the former Duke guard will be a lock to see big minutes in the Summer League.

The other marquee players fans will be excited to see are 19-year-old big men Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky. Beringer is likely going to play a big role as Rudy Gobert's backup center this season, and how he shows out in Vegas will give everyone a good look at the development he's made over the past year.

"Come on, man. That kid is going to be so good. He's just scratching the surface," CTom Crean, the former Indiana and Georgia college coach, told KFAN's Dan Barreiro on Thursday."There's a reason the rumors were out, and I didn't talk to anybody in the front office, but there's a reason there were reports made that he was untouchable. I mean, that kid is going to be so good."

Crean wasn't done gushing about Beringer.

"That kid is going to be so good. Remember, he's not played basketball for very long. He can block shots; he can dunk. There's so much upside to him," Crean added. "I would be salivating at the mouth to work with that kid every day because of what he's capable of."

Another player to watch in Vegas will be Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Wolves used the 59th overall pick to select the former Purdue power forward in the draft. Whether he plays the four or slides down to a small forward role in the league is yet to be determined, but the Wolves are clearly excited about his smarts and fundamentals. How his skill set translates to the NBA will be an interesting development.

Zyon Pullin and Enrique Freeman will also get big minutes (presumably) in Vegas.