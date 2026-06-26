Why So Many National Media Types Are Dead Wrong About the Wolves' LaMelo Ball Trade

Timberwolves fans aren't stupid, and that's why the majority of them are thrilled that LaMelo Ball will be paired with Anthony Edwards next season. Sure, they're feeling the sting of losing Naz Reid, but they understand that sacrificing Reid was a means to a greater end.

While local basketball fans are reacting to the trade with a level head, there's a bunch of national media talking heads who continue to prove that they don't know what they're talking about. First up, one of the best to ever blend writing and television, Michael Wilbon.

"LaMelo Ball ain't as valuable, as far as I'm concerned, as Naz Reid. LaMelo Ball is eye candy. LaMelo Ball will get you in trouble. First of all, LaMelo Ball missed about 30 games a year the last three years," Wilbon said. "We're not playing three-on-three. This ain't Rucker Park. We're playing the NBA."

Wilbon ranted about how the Utah Jazz are going to make life hard for the Wolves.

"You're playing in the Western Conference, where Utah has just added Darryn Peterson to help get the ball, with Keyonte George, to (Lauri) Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, presuming they re-sign him, Ace Bailey, (Kyle) Filipowski. That's a wall. That's a wall of 7-foot dudes, and you give away Naz Reid for a guy who's going to come in and maybe play 50 games? How long is Ant-Man going to be happy with that? My God."

Mike Wilbon tells Stephen a s smith that the wolves ate insane for trading naz reid for lamelo ball . You needed size to compete with San Antonio spurs the Okc thunder and the Denver nuggets . Melo isn’t that guy pic.twitter.com/yMhnXVNJv8 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) June 25, 2026

"How you going to look San Antonio in the eye? How you going to look OKC in the eye? How you going to look Utah, on the come, in the eye?" Wilbon added. "I think it's insane."

The Jazz are big. Kessler (7'2''), Markkanen (7'1''), Filipowski (6'11''), Jackson (6'10''), and Bailey (6'9'') give Utah great size, while Peterson and George could form a very strong backcourt. But that doesn't mean they're going to leap right away in a very deep Western Conference.

Wilbon failed to point out that San Antonio is a small team outside of Victor Wembanyama. I don't know how long I have to beat this point into the ground, but the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the competition with waves of strong guards and wings. Wemby is an MVP candidate, but the Spurs' strength is punishing opponents with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant. None of them is taller than 6'7'', but all of them can handle the ball and shoot the three.

Oklahoma City has great size with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and now 7'3'' Michigan rookie Aday Mara, but they killed opponents with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Kenrich Williams.

Minnesota's path forward is focused on matching the incredible guard and wing depth of the Spurs and Thunder. With Ball, Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, TJ Shannon, Josh Green, Jaden McDaniels, rookie Isaiah Evans, and eventually Donte DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves have a chance to enter the playoffs next season with eight guards/small forwards who can handle the rock and hit threes at about a 40 percent clip.

Ball makes it impossible for the Thunder or Spurs to double and triple-team Edwards as soon as he crosses half-court. Ball makes everyone else better because he gives Minnesota a guard who can beat defenders into the paint, where he's a threat to score, throw a lob to Rudy Gobert, or kick it out to a great three-point shooter.

Reid might be a double-double guy who shoots 40 percent from three in Charlotte, but he's not a playmaker who makes everyone around him better. Ball is, and that's why Wilbon is insane for thinking the trade is insane.

Wilbon's view has been pretty common among the national media. There's no point in sharing them all, but the idea that Minnesota is making a mess by trading Reid for a legit star point guard is baffling. Fortunately, Minnesota fans are smart enough to see the truth.