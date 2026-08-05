Why the Wolves Made the Right Decision to Keep Rudy Gobert in 2026-27

After a hard fought 119-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets way back in November 2024, Chris Finch described what it is that makes Rudy Gobert so important to the Wolves after scoring 17 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

“Rudy is one of the most mentally tough players I’ve ever coached… his teammates love him for that, he won’t back down."

Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert



“Rudy is one of the most mentally tough players I’ve ever coached… his teammates love him for that, he won’t back down”#bringthenice#wolvesback#wolves pic.twitter.com/Id6lhUIEtu — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) November 2, 2024

It's that statement that still rings true one year and nine months later. For a Wolves team looking to transition into the next era led by Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, keeping Gobert on the team for the shift is one of their best non-moves of the offseason.

Rudy Gobert's intangibles will shine for Wolves this season, even as he ages

Flashing back to that game, the box score doesn't tell the whole story. Nikola Jokic was guarded by Gobert for the majority of the game and poured in 26 points, dished 13 assists and corralled 9 rebounds. Jokic finished the game as a plus-six in plus/minus. This means in the eight minutes Jokic wasn't on the floor, the Wolves outscored the Nuggets by nine.

But in the final moments, Gobert was massive. He snatched the rebound and hit two free throws to go up three with just seconds left. Then he defended Jokic on the other end, forcing a miss to close things out, which prompted Finch’s praise.

Remembering back to that time period is important. The Karl Anthony Towns trade was fresh in every Wolves fans mind. If the Wolves had lost that game to Denver, there is a scenario where the 2024-25 season goes down a different trajectory. Yet, in the game's key moments, Gobert sealed it. The Wolves would win three out of their next four and the dialogue around the Towns trade would at least halt momentarily.

This is where Gobert is so crucial to the Wolves 2026-27 season. He's been there before, from his initial trade to the Wolves, to the Towns trade, and now the Ball trade, this won't be new to him.

It'll be his third time with the Wolves developing a new offensive scheme and anchoring a defense with multiple new pieces. He will again be asked to set the tone and the culture of the Wolves locker room by displaying his work ethic and professional approach to the game. Finch explained more about his value in May of 2025 after the Wolves eliminated the Lakers 4-1.

"He drives winning. You can not like who he is, how he does it, what he looks like… He doesn't listen to the outside noise, we don't listen to the outside noise. No one is happier for Rudy than his teammates."

Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert



"He drives winning. You can not like who he is, how he does it, what he looks like etc. -- He doesn't listen to the outside noise, we don't listen to the outside noise. No one is happier for Rudy than his teammates, particularly Anthony (Edwards)." https://t.co/kabfva1K3X pic.twitter.com/XO5C7Q1mm0 — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) May 1, 2025

The Wolves' decision to keep a 34-year-old Gobert comes with the history of how Gobert's mental toughness and work ethic has instilled a championship culture in Minnesota. It's a culture that has led to five playoff series wins in four years, with a multitude of roster constructions.

As the Wolves enter yet another era of contention, the decision to bet on Gobert being effective in his age-34 season, might be considered risky by some. However, as Wolves fans have learned over his time in Minnesota, he won’t back down, and he affects winning every night.