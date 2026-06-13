Wolves Insider Clarifies Viral Comments About Trade Possibilities

Timberwolves fans scrolling through social media on Saturday may have seen that the usual suspects of NBA aggregators were pushing a story linking the Wolves with potential moves for Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

The suggestion supposedly came from Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski, who upon seeing these particular rumors circulating with his name attached, move to clear things up. So, what happened? Let's dive in.

Posts across Reddit and social media started appearing early Saturday with the potentially blockbuster rumor that Leonard and Suggs "are being mentioned in the Timberwolves rumor mill," with credit to Krawczynski, , who was also claimed to have said that a trade for Kyrie Irving was 'more realistic.'

However, that's not exactly what Krawczynski said and he quickly moved to clarify.

Names like Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Suggs are being mentioned in the Timberwolves rumor mill, per @JonKrawczynski



Minnesota is expected to make ‘fairly significant’ changes to its roster this offseason



“What I think is going to happen is I do think there's going to be some sort… pic.twitter.com/ifLCVUkTkz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 13, 2026

"I said a Kyrie trade was more likely than Giannis only because of the mechanics involved in trading for either player," Krawczynski wrote on social media on Saturday morning. "There has been no indication, ever, that a Kyrie deal was close."

Krawczynski also added that he threw out Kawhi and Suggs "simply as a thought exercise." So, while the comments seemed intriguing, they were, as is often the case with aggregated "intel," not fully up to snuff.

2. I put out names like Kawhi and Suggs simply as thought exercises on other names that were interesting. Also said that I didn’t think Kawhi would come here.



Carry on. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 13, 2026

"Very curious on the timing of this aggregation," Krawczysnki wrote in a comment on Reddit. "This is from a show that was put out 10 days ago. During that time, my comments about Kyrie were based more on what it would take to get him vs what it would take to get Giannis. As of right now, it seems unlikely that Kyrie leaves Dallas."

So, what's the full context? Let's look back at the podcast from 10 days ago to get Krawczynski's full quote from a conversation with Jim Souhan about what is possible with the Wolves in the trade market, as rumors continue to swirl.

What Krawczynski said was in the context of the types of conversations happening internally in the NBA right now, as well as potential outlandish trade demands being sought by teams with tradeable assets. These conversations, he says, will intensify once the NBA Finals are over and talks turn more concrete.

"Now, if I were to handicap all of the possibilities out there, I do think Giannis is a really hard one to pull off. I think Kyrie Irving is a more realistic possibility. You are starting to see some other names start to just get, kind of, thrown around the rumor mill. You're hearing Kawhi Leonard. You're hearing, maybe a little bit, of Jalen Suggs. A few other names. So, a lot of what's going on right now, I think, is just sort of fact finding. A little bit of due diligence to see what is achievable and what isn't. And once these Finals are over, then you will see them kind of go into, 'Alright, let's really kind of target a couple of guys and see what we can pull off.'

"Then we're going into the draft or draft night, you know, would be probably a good target time for some of these deals to come to fruition. But, I do think that, whether it's at the end of June, whether it's early July in free agency with a few other trades and moves, I think there will be a bigger name or like at least a more significant move that happens, like OK, next year is going to look different from a personnel around Anthony Edwards type of situation."

So, while Krawczynski does say a trade for Irving is "more likely," it's in the context of a swap for Giannis being pretty difficult for the Wolves to pull off. It doesn't mean that the potential for a trade for Irving has suddenly grown in possibility. As Krawczynski commented on Reddit, at this point, it looks unlikely the veteran guard leaves Dallas.

However, what is notable is Krawczynski's comments about there being some "fairly significant roster change" ahead of next season. Under Tim Connelly, the Wolves have been active in some blockbuster trades. After missing out on a third straight trip to the Western Conference Finals this season, many speculated that a big roster move could happen. Krawczynski is adding weight to those suggestions as one of the most dialed in Wolves insiders.

A big offseason seems even more likely ahead, once the NBA Finals wrap up, potentially as early as Saturday night.