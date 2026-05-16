Wolves' Season Ends with Embarrassing Home Loss to Spurs in Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't just have their season end in Game 6. They got embarrassed 139-109 at home on Friday night. The San Antonio Spurs scored at least 36 points in each of the first three quarters, led by as many as 37, and eliminated Minnesota in a game that wasn't close from the opening minutes.

It was over early. The Spurs were raining three-pointers — most of them wide open — and sprinted to an 18-8 lead. Rudy Gobert was matched up with Stephon Castle and couldn't contain him. De'Aaron Fox drove at will, kicked to open shooters, and set the tone for what would become a night-long beatdown of a Minnesota defense that never stood tall.

That was just the beginning of the dismantling of the Wolves.

The Wolves kept doing exactly what had hurt them all series: floating shots over Victor Wembanyama in the paint. Bad shots. Bad decisions. No answers.

It got worse in the second quarter as Minnesota went scoreless for nearly five minutes while San Antonio went on a 20-0 run and opened a 29-point lead. There were painful-to-watch moments, including Julius Randle letting a routine rebound slide through his hands, followed immediately by a Devin Vassell three.

A stunning late first-half run, led by Naz Reid's 18 points, and Shannon Jr. and Edwards attacking the rim and actually finishing, pulled Minnesota within 13 points at halftime, 74-61. But just when the Wolves stole back the momentum, the Spurs pounded them.

San Antonio came out of halftime and pushed the lead back to 21, then 28, then 30. The Wolves missed wide-open threes. Shannon Jr. couldn't hit a straightaway three. Randle bricked a wide-open triple off the front rim. Reid missed from the corner.

Meanwhile, the Spurs kept burying threes. They hit 18-of-38 threes, led by five from Castle, four from Julian Champagnie, and three apiece from Vassell and Fox. Castle was the best player on the floor, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

With about eight minutes left in the game and the lead at 34, Wolves coach Chris Finch pulled his entire rotation, starters and top bench options, and played out the clock with Kyle Anderson, Julian Phillips, Bones Hyland, Jalen Clark, and Joan Beringer.

Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Ayo Dosunmu were terrible.

Gobert : 0 points, 3 rebounds, 0-for-4 shooting in 21 minutes

: 0 points, 3 rebounds, 0-for-4 shooting in 21 minutes Randle : 3 points, 1-of-8 shooting, minus-34 in 24 minutes

: 3 points, 1-of-8 shooting, minus-34 in 24 minutes McDaniels : 13 points, 4-of-13 shooting, foul trouble

: 13 points, 4-of-13 shooting, foul trouble Dosunmu: 10 points (most of it in garbage time) and 9 assists

Edwards scored 24 points while adding only two rebounds and three assists, and it took him 26 shots to get his points. Reid scored all 18 of his points in the first half, while Shannon was the only complete-game player, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

In the end, the Wolves and Spurs weren't a fair fight. San Antonio led by as many as 49 points in Game 2, by as many as 30 points in Game 5, and by 37 points in Game 6. Minnesota didn't have an answer for anything the Spurs threw at them.

Decisions are next. Is it time to blow up the roster and rebuild around Edwards?