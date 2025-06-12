SI

Trae Young Had Two Words for Knicks' Request to Interview Hawks Coach Quin Snyder

The Hawks star is certainly happy that Snyder is staying put.

The New York Knicks were denied permission to speak with Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder.
The New York Knicks were denied permission to speak with Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder. / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Add the Atlanta Hawks to the list of teams to deny the New York Knicks a request to interview their sitting head coach.

The Knicks were "firmly denied" permission to speak with Hawks head coach Quin Snyder regarding the franchise's coaching vacancy, and Hawks star Trae Young seems happy about that development.

In a reaction to the report from ESPN's Shams Charania that the Knicks were shut down from trying to speak with Snyder, Young had a quick two work reply.

"Hell nah," Young wrote on X, with a crying laughing emoji appended to the end.

Where the New York Knicks' coaching search goes from here is anybody's guess, but we know it won't be Snyder, Jason Kidd of the Mavericks, Chris Finch of the Timberwolves, Billy Donovan of the Bulls or Ime Udoka of the Rockets. All four of those franchises denied the Knicks' permission to interview.

