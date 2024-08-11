Biggest Question Blazers' Deni Avdija Has to Answer This Season
The biggest move of the offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers was trading veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon over to the Washington Wizards for forward Deni Avdija. Avdija will likely be a major part of what the Trail Blazers do this season.
While the Trail Blazers won't be a title contender, Portland is looking toward the future. Avdija isn't a typical household name around the NBA but is a very good basketball player in his own right.
Last season with the Wizards, he averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. His biggest weakness was his shooting from beyond the 3-point line, which is something that he will need to work on this season.
To his credit, Avdija shot 37.4 percent from 3-point land last season, a career-high for him. But in his previous three seasons in the NBA, he shot under the 32 percent mark.
For him to stay on the floor consistently this year, Avdija will need to show that he can hit 3-pointers with consistency. In the modern NBA, shooting can determine playing time and Portland would love nothing more than for him to receive some of the highest on the team.
Earlier in the offseason, Avdija opened up about the new chapter he is starting with Portland. The forward was excited about the challenges ahead.
“First of all, I’m very excited,” said Avdija at the Trail Blazers’ practice facility Monday afternoon. “A new chapter in my journey, a great organization. They welcomed me very, very well so it’s a good start. I’m glad to be in a place people embrace me and love me. I’m going to bring my competitiveness and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
The young forward is under team control through the 2027-28 season so there is plenty of time for him to continue growing his game. Portland believes in him immensely and the organization is excited to see what he can bring to the team.
“I’m expecting to be a big part of the team, help them become a better team, take it to the next level,” said Avdija. “Honestly, I expect to get better every single day. Come here, work out, get the knowledge of the coaches, the organization. Just become a better player and a better person.”
The pressure is on Avdija to show the Trail Blazers that he can be an efficient shooter from deep. Not only will Portland be evaluating him but other potentially interested NBA teams as well.
