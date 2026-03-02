Grading the Blazers' Chris Youngblood Signing

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Chris Youngblood to their final two-way contract.
Logan Struck|
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood (3) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood (3) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers

After converting two-way forward Sidy Cissoko to a standard contract, the Portland Trail Blazers had an open spot to fill, and they finally made up their mind on which young player to take a chance on.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Blazers are signing former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood to a two-way contract.

"The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Chris Youngblood to a two-way NBA deal from the Oklahoma City Thunder's OKC Blue G League team, agent Kashim Butler of KBA Sports tells ESPN. Youngblood played 32 games on a two-way with the Thunder as a rookie last season," Charania posted.

Grading the signing

Youngblood, 24, went undrafted last summer after a promising five-year college career at Kennesaw State, South Florida, and Alabama. The 6-foot-4 guard was fortunate enough to earn a spot with the Thunder, but that also meant he was a part of the deepest team in the NBA. Youngblood was put in a tough spot to earn playing time, but he is now entering a more intriguing opportunity.

Youngblood made 32 appearances with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.0 points in just 5.4 minutes per game. The young guard dropped a career-high nine points on 3-7 shooting from beyond the arc in just eight minutes of action in January, but has looked much more promising in the G League.

In ten regular season appearances with the Oklahoma City Blue, Youngblood averaged 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range. The rookie guard plays physically and with high effort, so in the right system, there is no reason why he cannot contribute.

Blazers grade: B

Youngblood joins Caleb Love and Javonte Cooke on Portland's two-way contracts. Not to say they are not impressive players, as Love has especially made a big impact this season, but they are all on the older side.

Cissoko was an ideal two-way player because he was just 21 years old and showed many flashes of his potential, which ultimately earned him a standard contract. Youngblood and Love are both 24, while Cooke is 26. It would have been great to see the Blazers look toward a younger option, but it does no harm to take a swing on Youngblood in this position.

As the Blazers fight for a spot in the play-in tournament, we will likely not see much of Youngblood to close out the season, but he should continue to have G League opportunities to shine.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023.

Share on XFollow LoganStruck
Home/News