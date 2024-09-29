Blazers Announce Official Training Camp Roster
The National Basketball Association's 2024-25 regular season is set to begin on October 22nd and with training camp on the horizon, the Portland Trail Blazers are preparing for an interesting season. On Sunday Portland released their official training camp roster ahead of their start to the season.
The Trail Blazers are going to be fascinating this year because there will be a number of decisions that the front office will have to make depending on how the year unfolds. During the offseason, Portland decided not to extend head coach Chauncey Billups meaning he will be entering the final season of his contract.
A season ago the Trail Blazers finished 21-61 as they were one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Coach Billups spoke with reporters at the end of the season to discuss his thoughts about how the season wrapped up. The 2023-24 season was definitely a developmental year for the Trail Blazers but it is still hard to deal with constant losing.
“‘Sucks to lose,’ Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. ‘I’ll just stand on that. It always sucks to lose. And get to this point in the season — I didn’t think that we would be here like last year, to be very honest with you. But we are.’
“‘These games are tough. They’re tough on me. Tough on all of us, but me as the coach, me as the leader, it sucks. It sucks, it really does. I don’t have no other way about that. I understand what’s going on and where we’re at, but it sucks. It sucks. I don’t like it at all.’”
When Billups was originally hired as a the coach of the Blazers, his team was filled with veteran players who could compete, however, after another failed postseason the organization went into roster rebuild mode. Not only did the organization decide to go in a different direction with personnel, but their roster was constantly injured making it difficult for coach Billups to build continuity.
“‘I thought we did a great job with what we were able to bring back for Dame,’ Billups said. ‘I really thought that I would be able to develop some of our young guys but also really compete. Trying to get into the play-in.’
“‘When we could just never get any continuity with bodies out there, it became very apparent that we probably weren’t gonna be able to do both [win and develop],’ Billups said. ‘And it was frustrating because all I care about is winning.’”
More News: Pundit Shreds Trail Blazers' Team-Building Approach