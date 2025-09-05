Blazers’ Damian Lillard Gets Bleak Outlook Following Achilles Tear
The Portland Trail Blazers won't have the services of Damian Lillard this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. He will return for the 2026-27 season, hoping to lead the Blazers to the playoffs.
Portland is hoping that its young guys can make a leap this year so that when Lillard does return, they can have a shot to actually make some noise in the playoffs.
Despite how hopeful the Trail Blazers are, one insider doesn't share the optimism surrounding Lillard's injury, especially at the age at which he suffered it.
More news: Former Blazers Guard Reacts to Surprise Passing of Beloved Coach at 73
Insider doesn't believe Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be the same coming off his injury
Mike Vorkunov of Athletic is very pessimistic that Lillard will return to form when he does stop back on the court in 2026-27.
"Lillard had a rough 2025. He tore his Achilles and was then stretch-waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, ending a fruitless two-season stint there. He returned to Portland, which is a nice parachute landing so he can rehab and return to the court in a comfortable spot. It seems unlikely he’ll make an All-NBA team again, but Lillard has made seven of them and finished in the top-eight of MVP voting five times, and also has an Olympic gold medal."
The Blazers likely aren't going to get the same kind of point guard that Lillard was during his first stint with the organization. He will be 36 years old when he finally gets back on the court.
More news: Blazers' Joe Cronin Should Be Facing Do-or-Die Season in Portland
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is looking to prove people wrong
Lillard understands that the odds are stacked against him, but he is looking forward to proving people wrong. He wants to show that he can still be an All-Star guard, as he was last year.
The Trail Blazers believe he can make another All-Star team when he comes back, even in a loaded Western Conference. He is going to work as hard as he possibly can to make sure that happens.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.