Former Blazers Guard Reacts to Surprise Passing of Beloved Coach at 73
A former Portland Trail Blazers guard has weighed in on the death of a beloved ex-Blazers coach.
Former assistant coach Kim Hughes passed away late last month at age 73. Hughes served as an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers from 2012-15, helping guide several playoff clubs led by All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard. Then-team president Neil Olshey fired Hughes after the latter told reporters Aldridge was departing for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.
Former longtime Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard posted a lengthy tribute on his Instagram to celebrate Hughes' legacy and impact.
"You were like a father. You were my coach," Leonard wrote in part. "You loved me unconditionally. You pushed me, but always followed up with an arm around me. You taught me about basketball, but more importantly, about life."
A Beloved Coach and Parent
"You were a great father and husband, and that’s what I admired most about you," Leonard added. "I’ve never seen someone deal with so much heartache and pain, yet you never complained, and always found a way through. You were a straight shooter and as truthful as it gets, yet you knew how to love and protect me. It’s hard to believe you’re gone, and I love you so much Kim Hughes."
Several Portland alums who were impacted by Hughes weighed in on Leonard's sweet tribute.
More news: Insider Reveals One Reason Blazers Would Relocate Under New Owner
Former reserve point guard Earl Watson, who played under Hughes in 2013-14, was one of the ex-Trail Blazers to react.
"Rest in peace Coach," Watson wrote simply.
Watson was a deep-bench player by the time he arrived in Portland, averaging just 6.7 mop-up minutes across 24 games.
More news: Former All-Star Claims Blazers Have Hurt Damian Lillard's Legacy
But Hughes very well may have made an impact on Watson's career, as he went on to serve as a longtime NBA coach himself after he hung up his sneakers for good.
Watson served as an assistant coach on the then-D-League's Austin Spurs in 2014-15, before moving on to assistant and head coaching duties with the Phoenix Suns between 2015-17. He worked as an assistant coach under Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors from 2021-23, and is currently an assistant coach under Steve Lavin with the San Diego Toreros.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.