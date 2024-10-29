Blazers Injury Report: 6 Portland Players, 2 Kings Out for Monday Bout
The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their second consecutive win on Monday night when they take on the 0-2 Sacramento Kings.
After an embarrassing season opener loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the Trail Blazers have looked a lot more competitive.
The Trail Blazers have a 1-2 record and will look to improve to 2-2; however, they may need to do so without a handful of their players. Six players are on the injury report who will all be ruled out: Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, Taze Moore, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
McGowens, Minaya, and Moore are all out. They have been assigned to the G League, where they are on two-way contracts.
As for Thybulle, Sharpe, and Williams III, they are all dealing with injuries.
Thybulle is out, and he could be out for a while. He underwent a procedure Thursday to address inflammation in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.
The 27-year-old has yet to play this season and should enter his second season with the Trail Blazers soon. Thybulle was traded to the Blazers in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks in Feb. 2023.
Sharpe has not played since Jan. 2024 and is currently dealing with a small labral tear in his left shoulder, the exact same injury that cut short his Summer League two years ago.
Sharpe spoke to reporters last week about his frustration with the injury.
“It’s frustrating,” Sharpe said Tuesday after practice, speaking to reporters for the first time since the injury. “I didn’t get to play as many games as I wanted to last season. But I’m just staying the course and doing my rehab.”
Sharpe had a solid season in 2023-24, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field in 32 games.
Williams is still dealing with a hamstring issue. Head coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Williams is progressing toward a return, but the big man will remain out for at least one more game.
His next chance to sign up will be on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Although he is trending in the right direction, the Blazers may be cautious about how they handle his return, given his injury history.
Nonetheless, they could get Williams back sooner rather than later.
