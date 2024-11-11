Blazers Injury Report: Key Forward Ruled Out Against Memphis Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Memphis Grlzizles for their 11th game of the season.
The Blazers will host the Grizzlies for their first matchup of three in the season. The Blazers sit as home underdogs with a 3-7 record. They will look to play spoiler against the 6-4 Grizzlies; however, the Blazers will be without their key forward for this matchup.
The Trail Blazers will continue to be without forward Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle is ruled out as he is rehabbing from a knee procedure that he underwent prior to the season. At the time, he was expected to miss three to four weeks. We are currently in the third week.
Thybulle continues to ramp up through the final stages of his recovery from a minor knee procedure. His next chance at suiting up will be against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Outside of Thybulle, the Blazers also have Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore on the injury report.
McGowens is out due to a G League two-way, Minaya is out due to a G League two-way, and Moore is out due to a G League two-way. In terms of actual injuries, the Trail Blazers only have one player listed.
The Blazers will have most of their squad available for Sunday's match, but their opponent won't. They have five players on the injury report, three of whom have been ruled out: guards Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., and Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies announced the following medical update for Morant.
"While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion. Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains."
"Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate."
Morant is averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies in 27.9 minutes per game over eight appearances this season.
Bane will also be out for this contest due to an oblique injury. He last played on Oct. 30. He is averaging 18.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and is shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
Williams has been assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League for practice but will be recalled to the NBA immediately after.
The Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies face off at 6:00 p.m. PT.
